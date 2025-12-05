Manchester United ratings v West Ham: Mazraoui 7, Dalot 6, Mbeumo 5

Manager Ruben Amorim said his players "need to do better" after Manchester United missed a chance to go fifth in the Premier League when they were held 1-1 by West Ham United at Old Trafford.

After a goalless first half, the hosts took the lead in the 58th minute through Diogo Dalot but West Ham's Soungoutou Magassa equalised seven minutes from time to share points.

“Angry and frustrated, that’s it,” Amorim said.

“We are really inconsistent but if you look at the goal [we conceded], we have a long ball, we have everything under control, we need to do better.

United sit eighth in the Premier League but could have been in a far stronger position had they not also failed to capitalise on leads against Tottenham and Nottingham Forest in recent weeks.

Manchester United player ratings

Senne Lammens – 6/10: Confident in the air, but seldom tested as West Ham barely had a shot on target. Not at fault for the goal.

Luke Shaw – 7/10: Jumped forward well, got forward well – he had a chance to follow in Bryan Mbeumo’s 56th minute shot. Yellow as he took one for the team on 84. One of the better performers.

Ayden Heaven – 5/10: Poor start positionally and then booked on seven minutes for a poor tackle on Jarrod Bowen. Tough against Callum Wilson, but after a rough start he settled until he was brought off at half time.

Noussair Mazraoui – 7/10: Got forward more on the right as United improved towards half time. Better in the second half and read a West Ham counterattack well to stop it on 81. Cleared the ball off the line before West Ham’s equaliser.

Diogo Dalot – 6/10: Used his long throws. United’s wing backs, in theory part of the attack, had scored only one league goal all season. Then a 58th minute ball fell for him – though he controlled it well – and he rolled the ball into the Stretford End goal after sneaking forward unmarked. Still made errors, but had a decent game.

Amad Diallo – 7/10: Got down the right. Crossed well, tried an overhead free kick which went over on 39. Heavily involved in United’s attacks, but his clearance on 86 was important for the defence.

Casemiro – 6/10: Slid across, seemingly in slow motion, to block a fifth minute shot from Bruno Fernandes. But United overrun in the middle and looked leggy, but he did make the shot which was turned in by Dalot. Big block on 70.

Bruno Fernandes – 6/10: Went to ground twice on the first 14 minutes, the second time when the excellent Freddie Potts won the ball. Ran deep. Scissor volleyed wide on 27, got more involved, overlapped, as his team got stronger. Gave the ball away a couple of times in the second half and while he remained highly motivated, it wasn’t his best night.

Matheus Cunha – 6/10: Had a 72nd minute shot deflected over, but otherwise quiet after he returned following an injury. Worked hard off the ball but minimal impact on it.

Bryan Mbeumo – 5/10: Worked a 23rd minute corner well with Fernandes, which was tipped over by Areola. Powerful shot on target after 56. Went down on 72 amid shouts for a penalty. There was no contact, it was not a penalty.

Joshua Zirkzee – 6/10: The lead striker again, his effort was cleared off the line on 28 and looked more confident as he put himself about. Nice flick to Mbeumo on 49, and defended well in 68 by taking the ball out of his own area.

Substitutes

Leny Yoro (Heaven, half-time) – 6/10: He was sent to warm up on 32 before coming on at half time. Challenged to win a ball and stop Bowen shooting on 70. Missed a header which led to a Hammers corner and goal.

Patrick Dorgu (Dalot, 67') – 5/10: Really poor cross on 90, slicing the ball. Two good runs forward.

Maneul Ugarte (Zirkzee, 76') – 5/10: Chosen ahead of Kobbie Mainoo to help secure United’s lead.

Mason Mount (Cunha, 76') – 5/10: Fouled by Wan Bissaka, who was booked, on 77.

Lisandro Martinez (Shaw, 86') – N/A: His first minutes at Old Trafford since February.

The specs: 2018 Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic HSE Price, base / as tested: Dh263,235 / Dh420,000 Engine: 3.0-litre supercharged V6 Power 375hp @ 6,500rpm Torque: 450Nm @ 3,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 9.4L / 100kms

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

Timeline 2012-2015 The company offers payments/bribes to win key contracts in the Middle East May 2017 The UK SFO officially opens investigation into Petrofac’s use of agents, corruption, and potential bribery to secure contracts September 2021 Petrofac pleads guilty to seven counts of failing to prevent bribery under the UK Bribery Act October 2021 Court fines Petrofac £77 million for bribery. Former executive receives a two-year suspended sentence December 2024 Petrofac enters into comprehensive restructuring to strengthen the financial position of the group May 2025 The High Court of England and Wales approves the company’s restructuring plan July 2025 The Court of Appeal issues a judgment challenging parts of the restructuring plan August 2025 Petrofac issues a business update to execute the restructuring and confirms it will appeal the Court of Appeal decision October 2025 Petrofac loses a major TenneT offshore wind contract worth €13 billion. Holding company files for administration in the UK. Petrofac delisted from the London Stock Exchange November 2025 180 Petrofac employees laid off in the UAE

Saudi National Day Why the UAE has many reasons to celebrate its closest friend and ally

The Farewell Director: Lulu Wang Stars: Awkwafina, Zhao Shuzhen, Diana Lin, Tzi Ma Four stars

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

What is hepatitis? Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, which can lead to fibrosis (scarring), cirrhosis or liver cancer. There are 5 main hepatitis viruses, referred to as types A, B, C, D and E. Hepatitis C is mostly transmitted through exposure to infective blood. This can occur through blood transfusions, contaminated injections during medical procedures, and through injecting drugs. Sexual transmission is also possible, but is much less common. People infected with hepatitis C experience few or no symptoms, meaning they can live with the virus for years without being diagnosed. This delay in treatment can increase the risk of significant liver damage. There are an estimated 170 million carriers of Hepatitis C around the world. The virus causes approximately 399,000 fatalities each year worldwide, according to WHO.

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars

FIXTURES Thursday

Dibba v Al Dhafra, Fujairah Stadium (5pm)

Al Wahda v Hatta, Al Nahyan Stadium (8pm) Friday

Al Nasr v Ajman, Zabeel Stadium (5pm)

Al Jazria v Al Wasl, Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium (8pm) Saturday

Emirates v Al Ain, Emirates Club Stadium (5pm)

Sharjah v Shabab Al Ahli Dubai, Sharjah Stadium (8pm)

Aayan%E2%80%99s%20records %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EYoungest%20UAE%20men%E2%80%99s%20cricketer%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EWhen%20he%20debuted%20against%20Bangladesh%20aged%2016%20years%20and%20314%20days%2C%20he%20became%20the%20youngest%20ever%20to%20play%20for%20the%20men%E2%80%99s%20senior%20team.%20He%20broke%20the%20record%20set%20by%20his%20World%20Cup%20squad-mate%2C%20Alishan%20Sharafu%2C%20of%2017%20years%20and%2044%20days.%3Cbr%3E%20%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EYoungest%20wicket-taker%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EAfter%20taking%20the%20wicket%20of%20Bangladesh%E2%80%99s%20Litton%20Das%20on%20debut%20in%20Dubai%2C%20Aayan%20became%20the%20youngest%20male%20cricketer%20to%20take%20a%20wicket%20against%20a%20Full%20Member%20nation%20in%20a%20T20%20international.%3Cbr%3E%20%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EYoungest%20in%20T20%20World%20Cup%20history%3F%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EAayan%20does%20not%20turn%2017%20until%20November%2015%20%E2%80%93%20which%20is%20two%20days%20after%20the%20T20%20World%20Cup%20final%20at%20the%20MCG.%20If%20he%20does%20play%20in%20the%20competition%2C%20he%20will%20be%20its%20youngest%20ever%20player.%20Pakistan%E2%80%99s%20Mohammed%20Amir%2C%20who%20was%2017%20years%20and%2055%20days%20when%20he%20played%20in%202009%2C%20currently%20holds%20the%20record.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Specs Engine: Duel electric motors

Power: 659hp

Torque: 1075Nm

On sale: Available for pre-order now

Price: On request

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Sav%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202021%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Purvi%20Munot%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20FinTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%24750%2C000%20as%20of%20March%202023%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Angel%20investors%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY%20PROFILE%20 %3Cp%3EName%3A%20DarDoc%3Cbr%3EBased%3A%20Abu%20Dhabi%3Cbr%3EFounders%3A%20Samer%20Masri%2C%20Keswin%20Suresh%3Cbr%3ESector%3A%20HealthTech%3Cbr%3ETotal%20funding%3A%20%24800%2C000%3Cbr%3EInvestors%3A%20Flat6Labs%2C%20angel%20investors%20%2B%20Incubated%20by%20Hub71%2C%20Abu%20Dhabi's%20Department%20of%20Health%3Cbr%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%2010%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

RESULTS 1.30pm Handicap (PA) Dh 50,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner AF Almomayaz, Hugo Lebouc (jockey), Ali Rashid Al Raihe (trainer) 2pm Handicap (TB) Dh 84,000 (D) 1,400m Winner Karaginsky, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar. 2.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh 60,000 (D) 1,200m Winner Sadeedd, Ryan Curatolo, Nicholas Bachalard. 3pm Conditions (TB) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,950m Winner Blue Sovereign, Clement Lecoeuvre, Erwan Charpy. 3.30pm Handicap (TB) Dh 76,000 (D) 1,800m Winner Tailor’s Row, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 4pm Maiden (TB) Dh 60,000 (D) 1,600m Winner Bladesmith, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar. 4.30pm Handicap (TB) Dh 68,000 (D) 1,000m Winner Shanaghai City, Fabrice Veron, Rashed Bouresly.

Company Fact Box Company name/date started: Abwaab Technologies / September 2019 Founders: Hamdi Tabbaa, co-founder and CEO. Hussein Alsarabi, co-founder and CTO Based: Amman, Jordan Sector: Education Technology Size (employees/revenue): Total team size: 65. Full-time employees: 25. Revenue undisclosed Stage: early-stage startup Investors: Adam Tech Ventures, Endure Capital, Equitrust, the World Bank-backed Innovative Startups SMEs Fund, a London investment fund, a number of former and current executives from Uber and Netflix, among others.

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Belong%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Michael%20Askew%20and%20Matthew%20Gaziano%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Technology%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETotal%20funding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%243.5%20million%20from%20crowd%20funding%20and%20angel%20investors%3Cstrong%3E%3Cbr%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2012%3C%2Fp%3E%0A