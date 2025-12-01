Man United player ratings v Crystal Palace: Zirkzee 7, Mbeumo 5, Yoro 4

Ruben Amorim joked Manchester United were “stealing” set-piece routines after a second-half turnaround at Crystal Palace got them back on track in the Premier League.

Amorim’s critics quickly returned after United slipped to an abject loss at home to 10-man Everton on Monday to end an encouraging five-match unbeaten run.

When Jean-Philippe Mateta broke the deadlock for Palace in the 36th minute with a retaken penalty, Amorim’s tenure was set for another setback, but the inconsistent Joshua Zirkzee levelled nine minutes into second half after he collected Bruno Fernandes’ free kick.

United captain Fernandes then teed up Mason Mount to curl home the winner after 63 minutes from a quickly taken free kick to earn the visitors a much-needed 2-1 victory.

It made it four wins in seven under Amorim and United are only four points off rivals Manchester City after another away match where they have scored from a set-piece following goals at Nottingham Forest and Tottenham in November from corners.

“We have more time to work and we work a lot and we are learning,” Amorim acknowledged.

“We learn a lot in England. You are used to do that and see that [set-piece], but when you come to the Premier League, you learn a lot about how other the teams do it.

“And we are stealing a lot of things to score goals.”

Manchester United player ratings

Senne Lammens - 6/10: Saved from Wharton after 12 minutes from 12 yards out. The ball came straight at him but he was looking into the sun.

Leny Yoro - 4/10: Ball hit his shins and bounced kindly for Mateta, who should have scored on 15 minutes. Top block to deny Pina on 24, but got the wrong side of Mateta and stumbled onto him to concede a penalty on 32. Poor defending.

Matthijs De Ligt - 5/10: Slipped to allow Palace a chance before the break. Frustrated when one of his balls forward wasn’t chased.

Luke Shaw - 7/10: Good performance in his 300th appearance for Manchester United. Ran past Mount once in a game short of runners. Super block on Nketia when it should have been two to Palace. Booked.

Diogo Dalot - 7/10: Struggled going forward in the first half. Better in the second, like his team. Fortunate not to get booked. Held his hand up after a poor ball forward on 83. Key touch on 89 as Palace pushed for an equaliser. His long throws make a difference.

Amad Diallo - 5/10: Slowed the play down too much in the first half, when it wasn’t right to. And then did the same in the second when it was absolutely the right thing to do. United’s attack still looks disjointed, but it did a job today.

Casemiro - 6/10: Incredible chance in the first minute after a goal scramble. Floored after nine minutes, then headed wide from the ensuing free kick. Steady in the second half.

Bruno Fernandes - 7/10: Shot well over after 42, hit a cross in one of the few first-half chances, but came alive in the second. Lovely ball towards Zirkzee for United’s first. Laid the ball to Mount to score United’s second. Smart move.

Bryan Mbeumo - 5/10: Scuffed a first-minute chance that fell to Casemiro. Booked after 16 for throwing the ball down in anger. Poor cross on 23, which hit the first man. Rolled a shot at Henderson on 76.

Mason Mount - 7/10: Busier than any other United player, but needed better angles from Zirkzee to pass to. And then it turned in the second half. United and Mount pressed better, ran smarter. And his goal, hit low under the wall off a free-kick, was a delight.

Joshua Zirkzee - 7/10: Such a poor start in only his second start of the season, and he looked lost at times in the first half. But then he scored a lovely equaliser just after the break. Better footwork in the second half, too.

Substitutes

Noussair Mazraoui (On for Yoro on 54') - 6/10: Added to United in defence and attack.

Lisandro Martinez (On for Shaw on 82') - 6/10: Greeted by a huge roar from the 3,000 away fans. His first appearance in 10 months.

Kobbie Mainoo (On for Mbeumo after 90') - N/A.

Patrick Dorgu (On for Amad after 90') - N/A.

