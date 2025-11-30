Man United end Selhurst Park hoodoo with comeback win at tired Crystal Palace

Second-half goals from Joshua Zirkzee and Mason Mount earned Manchester United a comeback win at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Palace had deservedly went in at the break 1-0 ahead thanks to a Jean-Philippe Mateta penalty as he notched his sixth goal in 12 Premier League games this season.

Mateta had shown great composure after scoring at the second attempt, after VAR spotted a double touch on his first effort which meant a retake was ordered.

The French striker went for opposite bottom corners with each spot-kick, sending United goalkeeper Senne Lammens the wrong way each time.

But the Eagles, who were beaten 2-1 away to Strasbourg in the Uefa Conference League on Thursday night, ran out of steam in the second half as United hit back with two quick-fire goals.

The first came courtesy of much-maligned Dutch attacker Joshua Zirkzee who scored his first Premier League goal in 364 days with a fine finish from an acute angle in the 54th minute.

Nine minutes later, Ruben Amorim's side were in front when Mason Mount struck a low free-kick through a poor Palace defensive wall, catching out Henderson.

And United comfortably held firm from there to end a run of three matches without victory – including a disastrous home defeat against a 10-man Everton on Monday – and secure their first win at bogey ground Selhurst Park since July 2020.

“It was small details that helped,” said Portuguese coach Amorim. “The pace and intensity was better in the second half. I could see that Palace were getting tired at the end of the first half and knew they would suffer if we scored.”

It had been a frantic, end-to-end opening to the match in South London which saw both sides miss a number of glorious chances to open the scoring.

There was not even a minute on the clock when Casmiro saw his lose-range effort blocked at point-blank range by Henderson who then quickly gathered up loose ball to deny his former club.

Mateta had Palace's first big opportunity when he rolled United defender Matthijs de Ligt but could only fire into the side netting.

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro was then left screaming in frustration after heading a Bruno Fernandes free-kick wide of the target.

Adam Wharton should then have scored his first goal for Palace but struck his half-volley straight at Lammens in the United goal.

On the 15-minute mark, Mateta had the biggest opportunity yet when found himself clean through on goal only to drag a low shot wide of the target.

Palace Daichi Kamada had a shot easily saved when well placed while United defender Leny Yorro produced a brilliant block on a powerfully hit Yeremy Pino strike.

Yorro, though, would soon blot his copybook as it was the French defender's clumsy challenge on Mateta that gifted Palace the opening goal.

The Eagles striker picked himself up to score but an accidental double touch when he kicked ball off standing foot meant Mateta would have to go again. The Frenchman coolly stepped up, finishing confidently into the opposite corner.

The second period would be less frenetic with Palace seemingly running out of gas and United able to take advantage.

The scores were level when Fernandes surprised the Palace defence by picking out Zirkzee with free-kick from left rather curling over to back post, and the Dutchman – who had barely figured in the match – smacked home a sweet finish from a tight angle.

The game had been turned on its head not long after when Fernandes rolled a free-kick into the path of Mount who took advantage of a gaping hole in the Palace defensive wall and an unprepared Henderson to slot home a low finish.

It was captain Fernandes' 56th Premier League assist with only Ryan Giggs (162), Wayne Rooney (93), and David Beckham (80) having provided more for United in the competition.

There was more good news for United when Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez made his first Premier League appearance since February, much to the delight of the noisy away contingent at Selhurst Park.

Palace never looked like they would restore parity and United eased to victory with the final whistle, sparking major celebrations from the away side.

“I don't want to talk about the missed chances,” said Palace manager Oliver Glasner, whose side missed out on a top-four spot. “If we need more than one minute to be organised for a free-kick, it is our fault. How we scored is a penalty. It is how it is.

“We deserved to have the lead and then it is about small margins. I can't remember if Manchester United had a chance in open play but they were really good from set pieces and that's why we lost in the end.”

GOLF’S RAHMBO - 5 wins in 22 months as pro

- Three wins in past 10 starts

- 45 pro starts worldwide: 5 wins, 17 top 5s

- Ranked 551th in world on debut, now No 4 (was No 2 earlier this year)

- 5th player in last 30 years to win 3 European Tour and 2 PGA Tour titles before age 24 (Woods, Garcia, McIlroy, Spieth)

Dunki %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Rajkumar%20Hirani%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Shah%20Rukh%20Khan%2C%20Taapsee%20Pannu%2C%20Vikram%20Kochhar%20and%20Anil%20Grover%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Sole survivors Cecelia Crocker was on board Northwest Airlines Flight 255 in 1987 when it crashed in Detroit, killing 154 people, including her parents and brother. The plane had hit a light pole on take off

George Lamson Jr, from Minnesota, was on a Galaxy Airlines flight that crashed in Reno in 1985, killing 68 people. His entire seat was launched out of the plane

Bahia Bakari, then 12, survived when a Yemenia Airways flight crashed near the Comoros in 2009, killing 152. She was found clinging to wreckage after floating in the ocean for 13 hours.

Jim Polehinke was the co-pilot and sole survivor of a 2006 Comair flight that crashed in Lexington, Kentucky, killing 49.

The Way It Was: My Life with Frank Sinatra by Eliot Weisman and Jennifer Valoppi

Hachette Books

How to apply for a drone permit Individuals must register on UAE Drone app or website using their UAE Pass

Add all their personal details, including name, nationality, passport number, Emiratis ID, email and phone number

Upload the training certificate from a centre accredited by the GCAA

Submit their request

What are the regulations? Fly it within visual line of sight

Never over populated areas

Ensure maximum flying height of 400 feet (122 metres) above ground level is not crossed

Users must avoid flying over restricted areas listed on the UAE Drone app

Only fly the drone during the day, and never at night

Should have a live feed of the drone flight

Drones must weigh 5 kg or less

Company profile Name: Infinite8 Based: Dubai Launch year: 2017 Number of employees: 90 Sector: Online gaming industry Funding: $1.2m from a UAE angel investor

Who was Alfred Nobel? The Nobel Prize was created by wealthy Swedish chemist and entrepreneur Alfred Nobel. In his will he dictated that the bulk of his estate should be used to fund "prizes to those who, during the preceding year, have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind".

Nobel is best known as the inventor of dynamite, but also wrote poetry and drama and could speak Russian, French, English and German by the age of 17. The five original prize categories reflect the interests closest to his heart.

Nobel died in 1896 but it took until 1901, following a legal battle over his will, before the first prizes were awarded.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl, 48V hybrid Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 325bhp Torque: 450Nm Price: Dh359,000 On sale: now

Cricket World Cup League 2 Fixtures Saturday March 5, UAE v Oman, ICC Academy (all matches start at 9.30am) Sunday March 6, Oman v Namibia, ICC Academy Tuesday March 8, UAE v Namibia, ICC Academy Wednesday March 9, UAE v Oman, ICC Academy Friday March 11, Oman v Namibia, Sharjah Cricket Stadium Saturday March 12, UAE v Namibia, Sharjah Cricket Stadium UAE squad Ahmed Raza (captain), Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, CP Rizwan, Vriitya Aravind, Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan, Akif Raja, Rahul Bhatia

The President's Cake Director: Hasan Hadi Starring: Baneen Ahmad Nayyef, Waheed Thabet Khreibat, Sajad Mohamad Qasem Rating: 4/5

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

The%20specs%3A%202024%20Mercedes%20E200 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.0-litre%20four-cyl%20turbo%20%2B%20mild%20hybrid%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E204hp%20at%205%2C800rpm%20%2B23hp%20hybrid%20boost%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E320Nm%20at%201%2C800rpm%20%2B205Nm%20hybrid%20boost%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E9-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E7.3L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENovember%2FDecember%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh205%2C000%20(estimate)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Who has lived at The Bishops Avenue? George Sainsbury of the supermarket dynasty, sugar magnate William Park Lyle and actress Dame Gracie Fields were residents in the 1930s when the street was only known as ‘Millionaires’ Row’.

Then came the international super rich, including the last king of Greece, Constantine II, the Sultan of Brunei and Indian steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal who was at one point ranked the third richest person in the world.

Turkish tycoon Halis Torprak sold his mansion for £50m in 2008 after spending just two days there. The House of Saud sold 10 properties on the road in 2013 for almost £80m.

Other residents have included Iraqi businessman Nemir Kirdar, singer Ariana Grande, holiday camp impresario Sir Billy Butlin, businessman Asil Nadir, Paul McCartney’s former wife Heather Mills.

Hunting park to luxury living Land was originally the Bishop of London's hunting park, hence the name

The road was laid out in the mid 19th Century, meandering through woodland and farmland

Its earliest houses at the turn of the 20th Century were substantial detached properties with extensive grounds