Manchester United ratings v Everton: Zirkzee fails to shine as Gueye sent-off for slapping Everton teammate

Everton survived an astonishing moment of madness at Old Trafford on Monday when Idrissa Gueye was sent off for slapping teammate Michael Keane to beat Manchester United 1-0.

Senegal midfielder Gueye was given his marching orders by referee Tony Harrington in the 13th minute after putting his hand to Keane's face following an angry altercation.

The home crowd anticipated waves of attack but United failed to take advantage, proving toothless against David Moyes' battling team.

Instead, it was the 10-man visitors who seized the initiative, courtesy of a wonderful strike by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in the 29th minute.

Dewsbury-Hall received the ball midway inside United's half and surged towards goal, beating Bruno Fernandes and Leny Yoro before bending the ball into the top corner.

United, missing injured forwards Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha, huffed and puffed but could not find an equaliser despite 25 shots on goal to Everton's three.

Goalscorer Dewsbury-Hall, addressing the red-card incident, said Gueye had apologised.

"It was just a moment of madness," he told Sky Sports.

"It was obviously avoidable. All I can say is Idrissa apologised to us all at half-time and said his piece."

Former United boss Moyes, celebrating his first win at Old Trafford as a visiting manager at his 18th attempt, said he was "incredibly proud" of his players.

"We've come close a lot of times, but not quite been able to go over the line," he said.

"But tonight, incredibly, we got over the line with 10 men, which was probably the hardest way to get a good result."

Ruben Amorim, marking the first anniversary of his maiden game in charge of United, made several changes in the second half in a frantic search for an equaliser but his team still lacked a cutting edge despite dominating possession.

Pickford kept out a powerful Joshua Zirkzee header with just over 10 minutes of normal time to go and Everton hung on for their first win at Old Trafford since 2013, with United booed off.

Earlier, the visitors suffered a big blow in just the 10th minute when they lost captain Seamus Coleman.

But worse was to follow three minutes later with the scarcely believable bust-up between Gueye and Keane.

Gueye is the first Premier League player to be sent off for fighting with a teammate since 2008.

A bitterly disappointed Amorim, seeking his fifth straight win at home, said his team had lacked intensity.

"You can feel right away when we start the game in the first minute, we can feel when we are at the top level in intensity and when we are not," he said. "We cannot win games in this way."

He added: "I'm really frustrated with the way we played the game, especially in our home, especially understanding what happened during this week with the other clubs, looking at the table."

Manchester United player ratings

Senne Lammens - 5/10: Had not lost for club or country this season before Monday's game. Poor clearance to Dewsbury-Hall, who, a couple of minutes later, scored a stunning opener, for which he got his timing wrong.

Leny Yoro - 6/10: Headed away a dangerous fifth-minute Everton cross, but inadvertently set up Dewsbury-Hall, who then put Everton a goal up. There were three central defenders facing the only goalscorer in a what was a dreadful result for Manchester United.

Matthijs De Ligt - 6/10: Brilliant pass to Mount on 71 minutes, the best of several fine passes. Had a chance to score but, on 91 minutes, he leaned back and had a weak effort on goal.

Luke Shaw - 5/10: Had to play further forward in the second half – United were far too defensive in the first half and poor down the left. England coach Thomas Tuchel was watched an unconvincing performance.

Noussair Mazraoui - 5/10: Top defender and he limited Jack Grealish in the first half, but less convincing going forward. Off at half time and couldn’t complain.

Patrick Dorgu - 4/10: Had one of the few chances in the first half, but his shot from a Zirkzee cross went nowhere near goal. Frustrating night for him. Crosses must be better.

Bruno Fernandes - 6/10: Creating fewer chances in his deeper role, yet only four players in the league have created more. Shot wide after 12 minutes in a move that led to Idrissa Gueye being sent off for a slap on Michael Keane. Had a fierce shot saved on 45. Hit shots wide and over in the second half.

Casemiro - 5/10: United are better with him playing, but not against Everton. Booked after a Grealish drew a foul after 49 minutes and was taken off eight minutes later before more harm was done. Outshone by former United player James Garner.

Bryan Mbeumo - 6/10: Scored more than a quarter of United’s goals this season. Received his first yellow card as a United player. Drew a low save from Pickford on 62, but shot miles wide on 68.

Joshua Zirkzee - 4/10: First start of the season after only 900 minutes of football in 2025. Crossed for Dorgu on 32, but, with Tarkowski untroubled against him, did little to suggest he’ll feature in any team under Ruben Amorim. His headers become more of a threat – a super one on 79 was saved by Pickford at full stretch.

Amad Diallo - 6/10: Nice turn after four minutes and a shot blocked by Tarkowski on 21. Had United’s first shot after the team went behind, then made a great run as United tried to get level, but should have done better. Dragged a shot wide on 41 and while United were better down the right, it was too little.

Substitutes

Mason Mount - 7/10: On for Mazraoui at half-time. Glanced a header wide on 51. Dangerous cross on 63, but there were not a lot of players in there to head it. Decent ball to Fernandes on 71.

Kobbie Mainoo - 6/10: On for Casemiro on 57. Neat and tidy, but must do far more than he’s doing when he gets minutes.

Diogo Dalot - 6/10: on for Dorgu after 57 and played as a wing back.

Timeline 2012-2015 The company offers payments/bribes to win key contracts in the Middle East May 2017 The UK SFO officially opens investigation into Petrofac’s use of agents, corruption, and potential bribery to secure contracts September 2021 Petrofac pleads guilty to seven counts of failing to prevent bribery under the UK Bribery Act October 2021 Court fines Petrofac £77 million for bribery. Former executive receives a two-year suspended sentence December 2024 Petrofac enters into comprehensive restructuring to strengthen the financial position of the group May 2025 The High Court of England and Wales approves the company’s restructuring plan July 2025 The Court of Appeal issues a judgment challenging parts of the restructuring plan August 2025 Petrofac issues a business update to execute the restructuring and confirms it will appeal the Court of Appeal decision October 2025 Petrofac loses a major TenneT offshore wind contract worth €13 billion. Holding company files for administration in the UK. Petrofac delisted from the London Stock Exchange November 2025 180 Petrofac employees laid off in the UAE

FORSPOKEN %3Cp%3EDeveloper%3A%20Luminous%20Productions%0D%3Cbr%3EPublisher%3A%20Square%20Enix%0D%3Cbr%3EConsole%3A%20PC%2C%20PS5%0D%3Cbr%3ERelease%20date%3A%20January%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Company%20of%20Heroes%203 %3Cp%3EDeveloper%3A%20Relic%20Entertainment%3Cbr%3EPublisher%3A%20SEGA%3Cbr%3EConsole%3A%20PC%2C%20PS5%2C%20XSX%3Cbr%3ERelease%20date%3A%20February%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Star%20Wars%20Jedi%3A%20Survivor %3Cp%3EDeveloper%3A%20Respawn%20Entertainment%0D%3Cbr%3EPublisher%3A%20Electronic%20Arts%0D%3Cbr%3EConsole%3A%20PC%2C%20PS5%2C%20XSX%0D%3Cbr%3ERelease%20date%3A%20March%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Suicide%20Squad%3A%20Kill%20the%20Justice%20League %3Cp%3EDeveloper%3A%20Rocksteady%20Studios%0D%3Cbr%3EPublisher%3A%20Warner%20Bros%0D%3Cbr%3EConsole%3A%20PC%2C%20PS5%2C%20XSX%0D%3Cbr%3ERelease%20date%3A%20May%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Final%20Fantasy%20XVI %3Cp%3EDeveloper%3A%20Square%20Enix%0D%3Cbr%3EPublisher%3A%20Square%20Enix%0D%3Cbr%3EConsole%3A%20PS5%0D%3Cbr%3ERelease%20date%3A%20June%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Street%20Fighter%206 %3Cp%3EDeveloper%3A%20Capcom%0D%3Cbr%3EPublisher%3A%20Capcom%0D%3Cbr%3EConsole%3A%20PS5%2C%20XSX%2C%20PC%0D%3Cbr%3ERelease%20date%3A%20June%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Diablo%20IV %3Cp%3EDeveloper%3A%20Blizzard%20Entertainment%0D%3Cbr%3EPublisher%3A%20Blizzard%20Entertainment%0D%3Cbr%3EConsole%3A%20PC%2C%20PS5%2C%20XSX%0D%3Cbr%3ERelease%20date%3A%20June%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Baldur's%20Gate%203 %3Cp%3EDeveloper%3A%20Larian%20Studios%0D%3Cbr%3EPublisher%3A%20Larian%20Studios%0D%3Cbr%3EConsole%3A%20PC%0D%3Cbr%3ERelease%20date%3A%20August%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The%20Legend%20of%20Zelda%3A%20Tears%20of%20The%20Kingdom %3Cp%3EDeveloper%3A%20Nintendo%0D%3Cbr%3EPublisher%3A%20Nintendo%0D%3Cbr%3EConsole%3A%20Nintendo%20Switch%0D%3Cbr%3ERelease%20date%3A%20September%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Marvel's%20Spider-Man%202 %3Cp%3EDeveloper%3A%20Insomniac%20Games%0D%3Cbr%3EPublisher%3A%20PlayStation%0D%3Cbr%3EConsole%3A%20PS5%0D%3Cbr%3ERelease%20date%3A%20Fall%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Assassin's%20Creed%20Mirage %3Cp%3EDeveloper%3A%20Ubisoft%0D%3Cbr%3EPublisher%3A%20Ubisoft%0D%3Cbr%3EConsole%3A%20PC%2C%20PS5%2C%20XSX%2C%20Amazon%20Luna%0D%3Cbr%3ERelease%20date%3A%202023%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Starfield %3Cp%3EDeveloper%3A%20Bethesda%20Game%20Studios%0D%3Cbr%3EPublisher%3A%20Bethesda%20Softworks%0D%3Cbr%3EConsole%3A%20PC%2C%20Xbox%0D%3Cbr%3ERelease%20date%3A%202023%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Company Profile: Name: The Protein Bakeshop Date of start: 2013 Founders: Rashi Chowdhary and Saad Umerani Based: Dubai Size, number of employees: 12 Funding/investors: $400,000 (2018)

Saudi National Day Why the UAE has many reasons to celebrate its closest friend and ally

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”