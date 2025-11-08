Tottenham v Man United ratings: Kolo Muani 3, Richarlison 5; Cunha 5, Mbeumo 8

Matthijs de Ligt rescued a point for Manchester United deep into stoppage time after a dramatic finish to their Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur in North London.

Bryan Mbeumo had given United a 32nd lead in a first half bereft of quality with what was the only effort on target from either team.

And the Red Devils looked on course for a victory that would have lifted them to second in the table, albeit with the rest of this weekend's top-flight matches still be played, only to be hit with a double sucker-punch by the home team.

First, Destiny Udogie found fellow substitute Mathys Tel with a low cross which the Frenchman controlled with a fine first touch before turning to shot home via a deflection.

Then Richarlison, who had been virtually anonymous apart from missing an early headed chance, flicked home Wilson Odobert's long-range shot past Senne Lammens in the United goal.

It was the third game in a row United have conceded two goals and their defensive frailties remains a major problem for manager Ruben Amorim whose team sit seventh in the table.

But in the sixth minute of stoppage time, De Ligt headed home from a tight angle, despite the desperate efforts of keeper Guglielmo Vicario to keep it out.

“You saw today we are really dangerous, we have a lot of speed up front, we are really stable, we know our strengths and utilise them,” said United defender De Ligt.

“Today we had more opportunities to get in behind them because they are vulnerable, we played a good game and I think we deserved a little more.”

It was a frustrating afternoon for Spurs following on from a dismal home less to Chelsea last weekend, although they did manage to thrashing Copenhagen in the Uefa Champions League on Wednesday. Thomas Frank's side are third, level on 18 points with Liverpool, Sunderland, Bournemouth and United.

Tottenham Hotspur

(4-2-3-1)

Guglielmo Vicario – 7/10: Picked the ball out of net twice from United's only two efforts on target with Spurs' marking disappearing for both. A quiet day apart from that.

Pedro Porro – 4/10: Should have been closer and more aware of Mbeumo, who was his man, after Cameroonian was left free to nod home United's opener. Crossing was dreadful at times.

Cristiano Romero – 7/10: Argentine defender was booked for reckless sliding challenge on Dorgu moments after United opened the scoring. Denied leveller when he flicked glorious opportunity straight at Lammens' legs.

Micky van de Ven – 7/10: Dubbed 'Messi van de Ven' by his manager after his midweek wonder goal against Copenhagen but stuck to his defensive duties diligently here without any marauding runs forward. Prevented Sesko scoring late on with excellent tackle.

Djed Spence – 7/10: Switched from left-back to right-back in second half looking solid in both roles. One perfect covering tackle in second half when Sesko threatened to get in on goal.

Joao Palhinha – 6/10: Portuguese midfielder had acrobatic volley saved by keeper as Spurs finally came to life in second half.

Pape Matar Sarr – 6/10: Important foot in to turn attempted Cunha effort in first half out for corner. Put in a shift and at least tried to drive side forward, although did concede possession inside his own penalty area ahead of United's opener.

Randal Kolo Muani – 3/10: Loan signing from PSG's influence and impact in the opening 45 minutes was non-existent. No shock when he was hooked at break after touching the ball just 12 times – but there were plenty of other candidates in his defence.

Xavi Simons – 4/10: Still waiting for the big money summer signing from RB Leipzig, who started in his favoured central role, to find his feet in the Premier League.

Brennan Johnson – 5/10: A goal and red card in Wednesday's thrashing of Copenhagen, booked for pushing ahead of a United corner after half an hour here. Had ball in back of net just after hour mark but caught well offside.

Richarlison – 5/10: Had first big chance of match for either team after 15 minutes but completely messed up a free header. Shifted from left into central role after half-time but did very little until flicking home an injury-time headed winner.

Substitutes

Wilson Odobert (Muani 46') – 7/10: Set up Romero for Spurs' first shot on target with curling cross not long after coming on. His shot on goal was flicked in by Richarlison for later winner.

Destiny Udogie (Porro 66') – 7/10: Fluffed chance to make instant impact when he failed to pick out a teammate after finding space in the United box – much to home fans' frustration. Made up for it when his low cross found Tel who made it 1-1.

Rodrigo Bentancur (Palhinha 79') – N/A: No opportunity to make mark.

Mathys Tel (Simons 79') – N/A: Within four minutes of coming on had dragged Spurs level with fine turn followed by deflected finish.

Kevin Danso (Romero 79') – N/A: No opportunity to make mark.

Manchester United ratings

(3-4-3)

Senne Lammens – 7/10: Under pressure but not really called on until early in the second half when he made a superb save, getting down to his right to saved from Romero. Two minutes later he saved from Palhinha as United looked vulnerable. Then the late goals killed United.

Harry Maguire – 6/10: A start and again he was the central defender who go most advanced. Didn’t do much wrong and usually up against one time United target Muani. United’s shape worked.

Matthijs de Ligt – 7/10: One Johnson cross got behind him to Richarlison, who should have scored. Tel turned on him and scored Spurs’ equaliser, but De Ligt got an equaliser of his own, heading from a corner on 96 minutes.

Luke Shaw – 6/10: Another defender who did little wrong. Not spectacular. Doesn’t need to be.

Noussair Mazraoui – 6/10: Near ever present last season, injury means it was only his third start in 12 Premier League games. Better defending than attacking in a bitty encounter.

Casemiro – 6/10: Ok, but took too many passes and uncharacteristically wasteful. Headed a ball back towards Palhinha who shot on target in second half

Bruno Fernandes – 6/10: Sluggish first half. And lost a ball which led to Spurs putting the ball into the net, though it was offside. Didn't win tackles and not a good day for him.

Patrick Dorgu – 5/10: The crosses didn’t quite come off, the long throws too. Better – much better – defending than attacking. Booked, needlessly and taken off a minute later.

Amad Diallo – 7/10: More advanced than in recent weeks. Perfect cross to set up Mbeumo’s opener. Moved back when Mazraoui went off. One lovely ball to Fernandes in second half, though Odobert went past him on the outside twice.

Matheus Cunha – 5/10: Tried to be a foil for those around, but his poorest game yet for United. Not involved enough.

Bryan Mbeumo – 8/10: Squared a good early ball after good work on the left. Offside. It didn’t look it. Then he headed his team ahead. He didn't need to jump, but placed it perfectly, then ran to the 3,000 away fans and urged more support. Wasn’t just the goal, he put a defensive shift in too.

Substitutes

Benjamin Sesko (Mazraoui 58') – 5/10: Stopped from pulling the trigger by the rapid Van de Ven. Hobbled off injured to leave United with 10 men late on.

Mason Mount (Cunha 72') – 5/10: Tremendous reading of a situation to break up one Spurs attack.

Lenny Yorro (Maguire 72') – 5/10: Two late goals for Spurs but not down to him.

Manuel Ugarte (Casemiro 72') – 5/10: Poor.

Diogo Dalot (Dorgu 80') –?/10: Gave the ball away with first touch.