Leny Yoro enjoying Manchester United renaissance after 'really emotional' last season

Leny Yoro faced an impossible choice in the summer of 2024. Manchester United wanted him but so did Real Madrid where both Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane – the two defenders he most admired – played. Yoro watched clips of them – and United’s former defender Rio Ferdinand, whom he speaks to. Other clubs also wanted to sign Yoro but United went head-to-head with Madrid and won the battle.

United’s scouts and decision makers liked Yoro’s athletic profile and how he was so assured in his positioning, awareness and concentration when defending, especially in a high line or in wide spaces. They marvelled at his bravery and committed defending when the club had doubts about so many of the other players watched.

Yoro came out better in reports than any other defender in the world, one who, despite being a teen, looked assured. United knew Yoro should play alongside an experienced defender as he developed, but his passing was seen as expansive and creative, exactly United what were working towards.

On Wednesday, the French defender sat down with journalists at United’s Carrington training ground ahead of Saturday’s Premier League game at Spurs.

“I think the team now is in good momentum,” said Yoro. “We drew the last game, but before this we won three games in a row. We know we can do better than last game, but we're still in good momentum. We're still confident. This game against Tottenham will be important for us to go into the international break with three points. This is going to help us to be top of the league, so we need to win this game.”

Tottenham defeated United 1-0 in May’s Europa League final, meaning there would be no European football for United this term.

“Everyone knows what happened in the final. It was important for us, for Champions League. Now we can change nothing. We have one game a week now, so I think it helped us a little bit to work more on the things that were not good last year. We have more time to work now, but of course everyone wants to play Champions League.”

United finished 15th last season but prospects seem to be brighter this term.

“We are the same team, so I'm not going to say we're a better team, but we can see on the results that there are some things we do better,” said Yoro.

“Of course we had some new players, and they give everything, they have to help us to be better also. We have a different spirit and more work time.”

Yoro, who has started seven of the 10 Premier League games, is one of three central defenders in Ruben Amorim’s system.

“I have no problem with the system,” said Yoro. “I like to play with three defenders, have more freedom. It's not about the system. You can see we won games against back fours. Last year people were saying this because of the results, but you can see this year it's better, but we have the same system. We just need to work on small things. But for me, I have no preference. I can play both, and if I'm on the pitch I'm happy.”

Amorim changes his central defenders during matches. Does this make it difficult to build understanding?

“No, I think it's just the preference of the coach. We get used to it so it's not a problem for us. For example, I know if I'm coming off and Nous (Mazraoui) is coming on like in the last game, I know he's going to give something more to the team.”

Yoro plays on the right, supporting Amad and Bryan Mbeumo, bringing extra responsibility.

Manchester United's Leny Yoro vies for the ball with Brighton's Yasin Ayari. AP

“I know that Amad likes to attack a lot,” explained Yoro. “He's defending also but it's not the same as if I'm with Diogo Dalot or Mazraoui, because they're more defensive guys. It's good for me to have two guys in front and can really attack every time. I'm here also to help them to have the freedom to attack and stay at the back to protect.”

United are winning more set pieces and taking long throws too.

“The set pieces this year are really important,” explained Yoro. “You can see with Arsenal, they do well on this, even the long throw this year. We work more on this in training, of course. I think every team does it. We have a [set piece] coach for this, we are really focused on this. You can save the game, so we're really focused on this.”

Yoro is still a teen, but he’s settled well in the world’s toughest league.

“I'm just 19, but when you're on the pitch, you don't care about this,” he said. “If I have a duel with a 30-year-old guy, I'm not going to think about my age, but in terms of some situations, some duels, I think sometimes you need this experience. When you see guys like Harry [Maguire], [Matthijs] De Ligt, [Luke] Shaw, the experienced guys like this, they have some way to face the situation. When you're a centre half, it depends when you start your career, but especially around 25, 24, or even 27, this is like your peak level because of the experience you have on the pitch. A different way to face the situation is important sometimes.”

Has Yoro noticed a change in his coach?

“I think everyone knows last season was a really emotional season,” he said.

“Not even for the coach, for everyone. It was tough, honestly, it was tough for us. To sometimes face the games, face training. So everyone was emotional, to be honest. I think this year is different. We don’t have the Champions League, but if you can take the good way of this, we have more time to train, we have more freedom in our head. So, the coach is not different than last year, it's just the result that is different. And every footballer knows when you win on the day, you have a perfect week after. It's more about the result in the head. It's not as emotional as last year”.

Given the turbulence of his time at United, does he think he made the right decision joining the club?

“I never had this feeling of regret,” he says. “I know Manchester United, I know sometimes you can have a bad season, but this club is a top club, so you cannot have doubts about this. Of course I cannot expect the first year to finish in 15th position. These are some things you need to face also. But you have the director of the club, the coach, all the players, they're here to push you every day. You have confidence in this club. You need to put your heads up every day and try to do your best.

“I've had a couple of clubs, not just Madrid or United [interested], I had a lot of clubs. Today my choice is Manchester, so I'm happy with this. I know what I'm doing, and I'm just going to be better in the future.”

Yoro has struck up a friendship with Mancunian midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.

“Before I arrived at the club, I spoke with him also because we had some guys in common. When I came here, he was someone that I was with every time. We are the same age. When you have someone like this in your team, it's important to have a good relation. He's a top guy. We spend the holiday together. It's important for us to have this type of relation.”

After the pain of last season, there has been some joy this time. Yoro was spotted dancing with Amad and Mbeumo after United scored against Brighton.

“Bryan saw a video on the internet and he started doing it, Amad joined in and I joined him after,” laughed Yoro. “We said if we score on the weekend, maybe we can do it, but I was too far in defence, so they did it without me.”

Yoro’s younger brothers are in the academy of his former club, Lille. They visit Manchester and the club were impressed with the stable environment around him when he joined. United had scouted him for a long time and considered him a generational talent. It’s a team which is improving, where the right characters are important.

“The club is doing well with this, to take only people and can bring good things in the team,” said Yoro. “We don't want any bad things in the team. It's important for us. Be focused on the team. Don't do any drama. Just speak with everyone, have a good relation. This is the best, I think, for the team. We cannot build something with bad energy or bad atmosphere or bad characters. I think the club is doing well with this.”

Yoro is becoming central to some of the new characters.

“I have a good relation with everyone, but I stay more with Kobbie, also Amad, he speaks French also,” he said.

“Mbeumo, Patrick Dorgu, Ayden, the young guys. We stay a lot together, but everyone has a good relation. I have a good relation with Cunha, Shaw, Bruno, everyone. The thing that's good is that there is no group of friends in the team. This is just one group of friends.”

There’s some evidence that Manchester United have turned a corner after a disastrous last season and a slow start. There will be more if they can win at Tottenham on Saturday.

