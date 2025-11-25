Premier League team of the week: Ebereche Eze steals the show as Arsenal blow Spurs away

Eberechi Eze stole the spotlight this weekend with a sensational hat-trick in Arsenal’s 4–1 thrashing of north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur. The 27-year-old’s treble – his first for the Gunners – came at just the right moment, helping Mikel Arteta’s side open up a six-point lead at the summit of the Premier League.

Leandro Trossard initially broke the deadlock in the 36th minute before Eze struck just before half-time, curling in a composed finish following a pass from Declan Rice. His second arrived immediately after the restart, exposing Tottenham’s fragile defence once again.

In other results over the weekend, Manchester City suffered a surprise 2–1 loss at Newcastle, while Liverpool were beaten 3–0 by Nottingham Forest.

City’s title push took a hit as they were edged out by Newcastle United at St James’ Park, courtesy of two Harvey Barnes goals.

Ruben Dias had levelled for City just minutes earlier, but Newcastle held firm under sustained pressure and survived a prolonged VAR review to clinch the victory. The result not only ends City’s chance to close the gap on Premier League leaders but is also their first defeat by Newcastle in the league since 2019.

Frustration boiled over after the final whistle, with manager Pep Guardiola confronting a cameraman and exchanging words with Newcastle players – something he later described as a “huge mistake.”

Liverpool’s plight deepened as they suffered a chastening defeat at home to Nottingham Forest – their sixth loss in seven league games.

Forest struck through Murillo, Nicolo Savona, and Morgan Gibbs-White, each goal highlighting glaring weaknesses in the Reds’ defence and organisation.

The loss marks Liverpool’s heaviest home defeat in years and raises serious questions over Arne Slot’s leadership.

Captain Virgil van Dijk admitted there were “far too many easy goals” conceded, while frustration among fans grows as the club continues to underperform in all departments.

Goalkeeper

Alphonse Areola (West Ham United): Assisted Callum Wilson for one of his goals and ensured West Ham earned a point against Bournemouth with several fine saves.

Defenders

Daniel Munoz (Crystal Palace): No player has featured more in our team of the week than Palace's marauding Colombian. A one-man flank down Palace's right side. Capped a brilliant display against Wolves with a goal.

Murillo (Nottingham Forest): Opened the scoring in a 3-0 win against Liverpool. Proved impenetrable at the back as well.

Joachim Andersen (Fulham): One of the most consistent defenders in the division. Has a sixth sense for snuffing out danger and showed wonderful passing range against Sunderland.

Riccardo Calafiori (Arsenal): The Italian tucked in to create an extra man in midfield and showed some silky touches going forward as Arsenal blew Tottenham away.

Midfielders

Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa): Started slow as Leeds took an early lead but burst into life with two goals to earn Villa a well-deserved victory. His second goal was one of the cutest free-kicks you'll see all season.

Ebereche Eze (Arsenal): Three sublime finishes against the old enemy ensured his name in Arsenal folklore. Always creates space and never flustered on the ball.

Harvey Barnes (Newcastle United): Another midfielder among the goals, with his contentious second inflicting defeat on Manchester City.

Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace): Grit and gumption and no small measure of skill were all on display as Palace made easy work of Wolves.

Strikers

Leandro Trossard (Arsenal): An incredible touch, turn and finish to open the scoring against Spurs. Set up one of Eze's goals and was generally a thorn in Tottenham's side all evening.

Callum Wilson (West Ham United): Has been beset by injuries over the past couple of seasons, so was good to see him notch his first double since signing for the Hammers.

Manager

David Moyes (Everton): Won at Old Trafford for the first time as a visiting coach at the 18th attempt as 10-man Everton beat Manchester United 1-0.

