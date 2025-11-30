Man City v Leeds United player ratings: Phil Foden 9, Erling Haaland 6; Dominic Calvert-Lewin 9

Manchester City moved back up to second in the Premier League table on Saturday following a 3-2 victory over Leeds United.

City got off to a perfect start after Phil Foden directed a cross from Matheus Nunes past goalkeeper Lucas Perri, before Josko Gvardiol added a second goal before the break.

Complacency after the restart saw the hosts allow Leeds back into the game. Substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored before winning a penalty that Lukas Nmecha initially missed and then smashed home the rebound to equalise.

City eventually got over the line following some magic from Foden, who kept cool inside the box under pressure to work a yard of space before hitting an emphatic finish in stoppage time.

Victory moved City to within four points of title leaders Arsenal, who play Chelsea away on Sunday.

Speaking after the game in his post-match interview, Foden said: “I managed to find space and find the back of the net. We started to play again after changing to adapt to their shape. It’s never straightforward [the title race]. Overall I think our togetherness helps us pull through.”

Leeds manager Daniel Farke accused City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma of feigning injury to "bend the rules" as City visibly struggled to cope with Leeds before Nmecha levelled. The Italian went down to receive treatment, allowing City boss Pep Guardiola to call his players to the touchline and issue fresh instructions in the two minutes play was stopped for.

"Everyone knows why he went down," Farke said.

"It is not the elephant in the room. Why he went down it was obvious. It is within the rules. It is smart. If I like it? If it's within the sense of fair play? If it should be like this I will keep to myself. It is up to the authorities to find a solution."

The result means Leeds remain in the bottom three.

Manchester City player ratings

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 6/10: Not much he could have done about any of the goals after poor defensive errors in front of him. Unlucky after saving Lukas Nmecha’s penalty before it was rebounded in.

Nico O’Reilly - 6/10: Positioned himself astutely to force Lucas Perri to clear the ball into him before it eventually fell to Gvardiol. Almost added a goal but couldn’t judge the flight of the cross, and eventually hit the ball with his shoulder.

Josko Gvardiol - 7/10: Was involved in the first goal with an impressive long ball out to Bernardo Silva, before making an important challenge on Lukas Nmecha to deny a chance. Doubled City’s lead from a corner to cap off a standout first half.

Ruben Dias - 6/10: Commanded his line well to force Leeds to play long in the first half. Not at fault for any of the goals that City conceded.

Matheus Nunes - 5/10: Nunes was a threat with runs down the right flank, securing an assist with his ball to Phil Foden in the first minute, but a significant error in the second half saw him pass the ball straight to Ao Tanaka, who played in Dominic Calvert-Lewin to score.

Nico Gonzalez - 6/10: Tested Lucas Perri from range with a low driven effort. Recovered the ball in some key moments while keeping things simple with his passing.

Jeremy Doku - 7/10: Demonstrated an impressive balance between dribbling with the ball and playing progressive passes into dangerous areas.

Phil Foden - 9/10: A constant danger in the final third. Scored City’s opener to hand his side momentum in the first half, and then produced a moment of magic in stoppage time.

Tijjani Reijnders - 6/10: Drove into advanced areas and caused plenty of problems. Quiet in the second half and replaced by Rayan Cherki.

Bernardo Silva - 6/10: Patient in a wide playmaker role and kept things ticking, linking well with Matheus Nunes who made regular overlaps down the right flank. Booked for dissent

Erling Haaland - 6/10: Struggled for space, but his presence often forced Leeds to commit two defenders to prevent the ball from getting to him.

Substitutes

Rayan Cherki (Reijnders, 75’) - N/R: Tried to provide the spark for City, and he will be given the assist for Foden’s goal, despite the majority of work being done by the scorer.

Omar Marmoush (Silva, 89’) - N/R: Should have done better with his header that was directed straight at the goalkeeper.

John Stones (Doku, 96’) - N/R : On as City looked to close the game out.

Leeds United player ratings

Lucas Perri - 5/10: Made some saves but a mistake for the second goal saw him clear the ball into Nico O’Reilly. Didn’t have a clear view of Foden’s strike in stoppage time.

James Justin - 7/10: Reacted quickly to prevent danger, making important blocks on multiple occasions to divert shots away from goal. Replaced after taking a knock.

Pascal Struijk - 6/10: A no-nonsense approach and helped keep Haaland quiet.

Joe Rodon - 6/10: Bright in the second half, at one point matching Jeremy Doku for pace and challenging him off the ball to win back possession. Strong in the physical battles when the game got messy.

Jayden Bogle - 7/10: Made an effort to help Leeds get up the pitch during transition with forward runs, and his block from close range was crucial in preventing a goal in the first half.

Ethan Ampadu - 7/10: The Wales international impressed with his work rate and determination.

Ilia Gruev - 6/10: Made several tackles in midfield and kept things simple in possession.

Ao Tanaka - 7/10: Worked hard in a difficult battle with limited space. Counter-pressed when possession was lost, including when winning back the ball before slotting in Calvert-Lewin to score.

Wilfried Gnonto - 5/10: Crowded out of possession when looking to drive up the left flank. While he did help tracking back, he occasionally lost sight of Matheus Nunes.

Lukas Nmecha - 6/10: Chased balls while leading the line. Wasted the half-chance that fell to him in the first half with an effort over the bar. Enjoyed some luck when his saved penalty rebounded back to him to score.

Daniel James - 5/10: Provided an outlet for Leeds with runs in behind the defensive line. Always looked to take on his marker.

Substitutes

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (James, 46’) - 9/10: An instant impact saw Calvert-Lewin finish past Gianluigi Donnarumma following a well-timed run. He also won the penalty for Leeds’ equaliser.

Jaka Bijol (Gnonto, 46’) - 6/10: Plugged gaps as Leeds switched to a back three in the second half. Couldn’t get a block on Foden’s stoppage-time effort.

Gabriel Gudmundsson (Justin, 69’) - 6/10: On after James Justin struggled with a knock. Solid overall.

Noah Okafor (Nmecha, 81’) - N/R: Maintained pressure on City’s defence to make it difficult for them to play out from the back.

Brenden Aaronson (Tanaka, 92’) N/R - Brought on for Ao Tanaka.

