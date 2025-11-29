Phil Foden grabs last-gasp winner as Man City earn 'wild' win over Leeds United

Phil Foden grabbed a dramatic late winner for Manchester City who survived a Leeds United fightback before going on to secure a 3-2 Premier League victory at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's men were in complete control at half-time after taking a first-minute lead after lovely cushioned finish from Foden after fine work down the wing by Matheus Nunes.

It was 2-0 in the 25th minute when Josko Gvardiol finished from close range although there was a long, nervy wait as VAR checked for an offside before the goal was given.

As dismal Leeds were in the opening 45 minutes, they had pulled one back just four minutes after the break, when substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin capitalised on an error from Nunes to give the away fans' hope.

And that hope turned to joy in the 68th minute courtesy of another dreadful City defensive error. This time it was Gvardiol at fault as he chopped down Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the box to earn Leeds a penalty.

Lukas Nmecha then saw his spot-kick saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma only for the ball to rebound straight into the path of the penalty taker who buried it from close range with the keeper stranded.

At this point, it looked like Leeds might go on to earn all three points with City looking rattled.

But it was to be local hero Foden who would have the final word as he produced a moment of individual brilliance to create himself some space on edge of a crowded penalty area, before slotting home a ow shot one minute into stoppage time.

It was an important win for City who went into the match on the back of successive defeats against Newcastle United and Bayer Leverkusen.

Victory takes them back up to second in the table, four points behind leaders Arsenal who take on third-place Chelsea on Sunday.

“It's up there as one of the wildest games,” admitted match-winner Foden. “We had full control in the first half. They changed their system in the second half and we couldn't get going.

“It was a frustrating half. But when there was a short break the manager got us together and we adapted to their formation. We had a few half chances and finally I've found a bit of space and found the bottom the net.

“There are still things we can improve. We're delighted with the result.

“The title race is never straightforward. There's always ups and downs and periods where you can't seem to get going and we've had that.

“The belief and togetherness came through at the end. Hopefully that's the case today that we can kick on from here. But you never know what to expect.

“I was so hungry today to play and prove to myself I could still score goals. I missed a few chances against Newcastle and wanted to put it right.”

The game's frantic finish contrasted with a first half which City completely dominated.

They needed just 59 seconds to take the lead after Nunes exchanged passes with Bernardo Silva and crossed for Foden to clip a controlled volley over Lucas Perri and in off the bar.

It was a dreadful start for the visitors, who looked vulnerable every time City attacked. James Justin produced a fine goalline block to deny Foden a second and Nico Gonzalez's follow-up was deflected behind.

Foden drew a fine save from Perri from a tight angle and City doubled their lead from the resulting corner.

Perri failed to deal with Tijjani Reijnders' cross and Gvardiol bundled the ball home from close range. Leeds claimed Perri was impeded by an offside Silva but the goal was given after a lengthy VAR check.

The unlikely comeback began when Nunes played his centre-backs into trouble with a poor pass.

Nunes could have redeemed himself as Leeds tried to feed Calvert-Lewin but he got in a tangle with Ruben Dias and failed to clear. He inadvertently teed up Calvert-Lewin and the former Everton forward took the chance.

Remarkably things unravelled further as Jayden Bogle headed into the path of Calvert-Lewin and the Leeds forward was sent clattering to the ground by Gvardiol.

Nmecha's spot-kick was saved by Donnarumma but the rebound fell kindly and he made sure at the second attempt.

City were not be denied despite Erling Haaland, who began the game looking for his 100th Premier League goal, being kept quiet as Foden secured the points.

Leeds, meanwhile, have now lost four successive games and remain in the bottom three.

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

PROFILE Name: Enhance Fitness Year started: 2018 Based: UAE Employees: 200 Amount raised: $3m Investors: Global Ventures and angel investors

Polarised public 31% in UK say BBC is biased to left-wing views 19% in UK say BBC is biased to right-wing views 19% in UK say BBC is not biased at all Source: YouGov

England squad Joe Root (captain), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Gary Ballance, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Ben Stokes (vice-captain), Moeen Ali, Liam Dawson, Toby Roland-Jones, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, James Anderson.

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE