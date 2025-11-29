Phil Foden grabs last-gasp winner as Man City earn 'wild' win over Leeds United

Phil Foden grabbed a dramatic late winner for Manchester City who survived a Leeds United fightback before going on to secure a 3-2 Premier League victory at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.
Pep Guardiola's men were in complete control at half-time after taking a first-minute lead after lovely cushioned finish from Foden after fine work down the wing by Matheus Nunes.
It was 2-0 in the 25th minute when Josko Gvardiol finished from close range although there was a long, nervy wait as VAR checked for an offside before the goal was given.
As dismal Leeds were in the opening 45 minutes, they had pulled one back just four minutes after the break, when substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin capitalised on an error from Nunes to give the away fans' hope.
And that hope turned to joy in the 68th minute courtesy of another dreadful City defensive error. This time it was Gvardiol at fault as he chopped down Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the box to earn Leeds a penalty.
Lukas Nmecha then saw his spot-kick saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma only for the ball to rebound straight into the path of the penalty taker who buried it from close range with the keeper stranded.
At this point, it looked like Leeds might go on to earn all three points with City looking rattled.
But it was to be local hero Foden who would have the final word as he produced a moment of individual brilliance to create himself some space on edge of a crowded penalty area, before slotting home a ow shot one minute into stoppage time.
It was an important win for City who went into the match on the back of successive defeats against Newcastle United and Bayer Leverkusen.
Victory takes them back up to second in the table, four points behind leaders Arsenal who take on third-place Chelsea on Sunday.
“It's up there as one of the wildest games,” admitted match-winner Foden. “We had full control in the first half. They changed their system in the second half and we couldn't get going.
“It was a frustrating half. But when there was a short break the manager got us together and we adapted to their formation. We had a few half chances and finally I've found a bit of space and found the bottom the net.
“There are still things we can improve. We're delighted with the result.
“The title race is never straightforward. There's always ups and downs and periods where you can't seem to get going and we've had that.
“The belief and togetherness came through at the end. Hopefully that's the case today that we can kick on from here. But you never know what to expect.
“I was so hungry today to play and prove to myself I could still score goals. I missed a few chances against Newcastle and wanted to put it right.”
The game's frantic finish contrasted with a first half which City completely dominated.
They needed just 59 seconds to take the lead after Nunes exchanged passes with Bernardo Silva and crossed for Foden to clip a controlled volley over Lucas Perri and in off the bar.
It was a dreadful start for the visitors, who looked vulnerable every time City attacked. James Justin produced a fine goalline block to deny Foden a second and Nico Gonzalez's follow-up was deflected behind.
Foden drew a fine save from Perri from a tight angle and City doubled their lead from the resulting corner.
Perri failed to deal with Tijjani Reijnders' cross and Gvardiol bundled the ball home from close range. Leeds claimed Perri was impeded by an offside Silva but the goal was given after a lengthy VAR check.
The unlikely comeback began when Nunes played his centre-backs into trouble with a poor pass.
Nunes could have redeemed himself as Leeds tried to feed Calvert-Lewin but he got in a tangle with Ruben Dias and failed to clear. He inadvertently teed up Calvert-Lewin and the former Everton forward took the chance.
Remarkably things unravelled further as Jayden Bogle headed into the path of Calvert-Lewin and the Leeds forward was sent clattering to the ground by Gvardiol.
Nmecha's spot-kick was saved by Donnarumma but the rebound fell kindly and he made sure at the second attempt.
City were not be denied despite Erling Haaland, who began the game looking for his 100th Premier League goal, being kept quiet as Foden secured the points.
Leeds, meanwhile, have now lost four successive games and remain in the bottom three.