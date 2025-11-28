Premier League predictions: Liverpool crisis deepens and Arsenal to edge Chelsea

The Premier League returns for the 2025/26 season's 13th round of fixtures with champions Liverpool in an alarming downwards spiral and a high stakes London derby between Arsenal and Chelsea topping the bill.

In all there are five games on Saturday and another five on Sunday, with that clash between Mikel Arteta's league leaders and Enzo Maresca's second-placed side rounding off the action on Sunday night.

Liverpool were hammered yet again in midweek – 4-1 by Dutch side PSV in the Champions League – with their season lurching towards disaster. The champions will attempt to steady the ship away at a West Ham side showing signs of life under new boss Nuno.

See below for a full breakdown of the weekend's games.

Saturday: Brentford v Burnley, kick off 7pm UAE

Brentford have been strong at home, collecting 13 points from six games and should continue that form here. Burnley are going through a tricky spell and sit inside the bottom three after losing for the third game in a row against Chelsea. The Clarets have lost their previous two Premier League trips to Brentford without scoring.

Prediction: Brentford 2 Burnley 0

Manchester City v Leeds United, 7pm

City made 10 changes and lost 2-0 to Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League, which probably spells bad news for Leeds.

Leeds travel to the Etihad Stadium in dire form after suffering their third straight defeat and fifth loss in six against Aston Villa. Manager Daniel Farke is reportedly on the brink and his side usually suffer in this fixture, losing their last four Premier League meetings with City by an aggregate score of 16-2.

Prediction: Man City 3 Leeds 0

Sunderland v AFC Bournemouth, 7pm

Sunderland's early season charge has slowed a little lately with them now winless in three.

They are still unbeaten at home, however, and face a Cherries side without an away win since August.

Prediction: Sunderland 2 Bournemouth 2

Everton v Newcastle United, 9.30pm

Everton have won their last two, including at Man United on Monday night, and looked good in doing so. They have also been strong at home, a defeat to Spurs last month aside.

Newcastle are hard to predict right now, with them following a rousing home win over Man City with a subdued 2-1 loss at Marseille. Their away form is also particularly poor.

Prediction: Everton 1 Newcastle 0

Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham, 12pm

Spurs haven't won at home in the Premier League since the opening day against Burnley, while it's just three victories in 12 months at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Fulham posted home wins over Wolves and Sunderland to move clear of the bottom three. But Marco Silva's side have lost five away games on the bounce and have won just once at Tottenham in 22 years.

Prediction: Tottenham 1 Fulham 1

Sunday: Crystal Palace v Manchester United, 4pm

Interestingly, both teams play a 3-4-2-1 shape, but Crystal Palace's players seem to understand it much better. United have been poor at Selhurst Park in recent visits and have not won there since 2019.

Given United's recruitment has been geared towards these tactics, Palace boss Oliver Glasner would seem a smart choice should they finally lose patience with Ruben Amorim.

Prediction: Palace 2 Man United 1

Aston Villa v Wolves, 6.05pm

New Wolves boss Rob Edwards did not get the start he wanted last week when they were hammered by Palace. It's likely to be a similar story here.

Villa have been the division's form team lately and Ollie Watkins will fancy this fixture to rediscover his scoring touch.

Prediction: Villa 4 Wolves 1

Nottingham Forest v Brighton & Hove Albion, 6.05pm

Nottingham Forest are flying under Sean Dyche who has given structure to a talented squad of players. Wins over Liverpool at Anfield and Malmo in the Europa League mean confidence will be sky high at the City Ground.

Brighton are in decent form with wins over Leeds and Brentford and a solid point at Palace in their last three.

Prediction: N Forest 1 Brighton 1

West Ham United v Liverpool, 6.05pm

Liverpool's form has slumped terribly once again with them losing three on the spin and conceding 10 in the process. Even though they should be overwhelming favourites at West Ham, it's impossible to back them at the moment.

The Hammers are unbeaten in three and will fancy themselves against a fragile Reds outfit.

Prediction: West Ham 2 Liverpool 1

Chelsea v Arsenal, 8.30pm

This is first versus second but despite Chelsea's obvious quality and a midweek win over Barcelona, they still seem a level below league leaders Arsenal.

The Gunners wiped the floor with derby rivals Spurs last week and then followed that up with a highly impressive victory over Bayern Munich. They look like a complete side right now and can edge this clash at Stamford Bridge.

Prediction: Chelsea 0 Arsenal 1

