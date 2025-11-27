Ask Mina: Milan's defensive masterclass and can Spurs get a tune out of Xavi Simons?

Q: Inter statistically were better than Milan in the derby, so how did Milan win the match, again?

@Zoubi- via Instagram

A: Statistically, Inter controlled the match: over 63 per cent possession, more than triple Milan’s passes, and 2.16 expected goals compared to Milan’s 0.86. They hit the post twice, forced Mike Maignan into brilliant saves, including a penalty, and pinned Milan deep in their own half for long stretches. Inter may have dominated, but this derby was won because of pragmatism and a well-executed game plan devised by Max Allegri.

Milan’s defensive structure, the one Allegri never deviates from, was built precisely for a match like this. The back three of Matteo Gabbia, Strahinja Pavlovc and Fikayo Tomori stayed compact and disciplined, while the wing-backs constantly dropped deep to create a line of five.

Milan defended with eight players, sliding from a mid-block into a low block without ever losing shape. Inter never found a way to break that shell. Allegri knows how to win big matches because pragmatism never goes out of fashion, no matter how many pundits wish it would.

The problem was Inter’s own attacking structure. With both teams in a 3-5-2, Inter needed either a runner from deep or a forward dropping short to disrupt Milan’s line. Neither happened. Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martínez stayed static, the midfield offered few penetrative movements, and without Denzel Dumfries’ width, the possession became slow and predictable.

In the end, Milan executed their game plan perfectly. Inter need to better understand how to adapt, or better yet, impose their own game plan.

Q: Were we expecting such a heavy defeat for Tottenham? How can Thomas Frank not start Xavi Simons?

@Zee107 via Instagram

A: Beating Arsenal was always going to be a tall order, given the number of absences and the complete lack of creativity running through this Tottenham side. This is not a new problem. Against Chelsea, Spurs produced an XG of 0.05, the lowest of any Premier League team this season. Across the league, only three teams have created fewer shots or fewer expected goals.

British media labelled Thomas Frank’s approach “cowardly”, but the real issue wasn’t playing five at the back. I actually agree with Frank when he said that you can be attacking in any shape. However, you must be good on the ball, remain compact and execute tactics. If he wants to be defensively cautious, then he must ensure the team can actually defend.

Eberechi Eze scored a superb hat-trick as Arsenal thrashed Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 in the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 23, 2025. PA Eberechi Eze scores Arsenal's fourth goal to complete his hat-trick. Reuters Eberechi Eze celebrates after scoring Arsenal's second goal at the Emirates Stadium. AP Eberechi Eze scores his second and Arsenal's third goal. Reuters Richarlison after pulling a goal back for Spurs. Reuters Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya in beaten by Richarlison's long-range effort for Spurs. Getty Images Arsenal's Eberechi Eze scores in the 41st minute to make it 2-0. AP Arsenal's Leandro Trossard celebrates after opening the scoring in the 36th minute. AP Leandro Trossard puts Arsenal 1-0 up against Spurs. Getty Images Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during the North London derby. Reuters Arsenal's Leandro Trossard celebrates after scoring. AP

Spurs did not press, disrupt or bully Arsenal to make life difficult. Instead, they allowed Eberechi Eze to drift into space unchallenged and played Leandro Trossard onside, speaking volumes about the lack of understanding and defensive discipline within the side.

As for Xavi Simons, he was bought as a long-term solution. But he is raw. His decision-making is inconsistent, and he is still adapting to the Premier League’s pace and physicality.

Simons has yet to fully understand how to leverage his own talent; unless he is running straight at defenders, his influence evaporates. His arrival in the second half didn’t move the needle.

Q: You were hopeful of Manchester United improving, but another loss, to Everton. But did Idrissa Gueye deserve a red card?

@Zaidraws via Instagram

A: Any slap is considered violent conduct. Personally, I thought Michael Keane was wrong with his reaction, too, and shoved Gueye quite forcefully. Nonetheless, slapping your teammate cannot be tolerated.

What I do think is interesting is Ruben Amorim’s comments after the match, “I hope my players, when they lose the ball, they fight each other.” His words are telling. Even David Moyes was impressed by the fighting; it shows heart and courage and a desire to win, even if we shouldn’t be encouraging it.

Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye, left, slaps teammate Michael Keane before receiving a red card in Everton's 1-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford. EPA Everton's Idrissa Gueye is held back by teammate Jordan Pickford after slapping Michael Keane and shown a red card by referee Tony Harrington. Reuters Everton's Idrissa Gueye is shown a red card after slapping teammate Michael Keane, right. Reuters Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes in action with Everton's James Garner. Reuters Joshua Zirkzee of Manchester United challenges for an aerial ball with Jake O'Brien of Everton. Getty Images Everton's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, left, scores the opening goal. AP Casemiro of Manchester United, left, in action against Jack Grealish of Everton. Reuters Thierno Barry of Everton, left, in action against Matthijs de Ligt of Manchester United. EPA Leny Yoro of Manchester United, left, in action against Beto of Everton. EPA Amad Diallo of Manchester United shoots whilst under pressure from Jack Grealish of Everton. Getty Images

The thing that I find difficult to excuse is that Manchester United don’t adapt to either the circumstances or to the strengths of the players available. Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko were absent, but they still decided to deliver many crosses, hoping Joshua Zirkzee – a player who has only played 172 minutes this season – would just pick up where Sesko left off.

No risks were taken with the game plan despite playing for 77 minutes plus with an extra man. Did they need to have three centre-backs on the pitch? I understand Amorim has a game plan and he sticks to it, but big teams have to learn to adapt or play their own system extraordinarily well. Right now they do neither.

Q: Do you think Xabi Alonso will last the full season at Real Madrid, or will he get sacked since the squad seems unhappy?

@AhmedFal via Instagram

A: We know Real Madrid are trigger-happy, but I do think he will stay on at least until January. It’s difficult to predict what will happen thereafter.

Madrid have always been a side that buy the best players or those they deem capable of being that. However, getting these players to work together is more about psychology than tactics. Alonso has good ideas, even if squad rotations are robbing the side of the consistency they need to build, especially in defence. But having good ideas and knowing how to translate those to the players are two different things.

Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso has struggled to implement his ideas with his players. AFP

The club are happy that he has implemented strict rules Carlo Ancelotti, his predecessor, was seen to have coddled the side too much and Florentino Perez and the rest of the board wanted a sterner hand.

Perez has always admired the authoritarian more than coaches with a light touch, but I’m not sure that works for the club that invests in so many egos. This situation with Vinicius Jr who, according to reports, is stalling on a new contract if Alonso remains in the dugout, is affecting the whole squad.

Not having veterans within the side who can inspire and ensure collectiveness in the dressing room is also worrying. Right now, Alonso is trying to improve the style of play. He has, but if he’s losing the battle on a psychological and emotional front, then does it matter?

'The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window' Director:Michael Lehmann Stars:Kristen Bell Rating: 1/5

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 Transmission: nine-speed automatic Power: 630bhp Torque: 900Nm Price: Dh810,000

The specs Engine: Long-range single or dual motor with 200kW or 400kW battery Power: 268bhp / 536bhp Torque: 343Nm / 686Nm Transmission: Single-speed automatic Max touring range: 620km / 590km Price: From Dh250,000 (estimated) On sale: Later this year

Groom and Two Brides Director: Elie Semaan Starring: Abdullah Boushehri, Laila Abdallah, Lulwa Almulla Rating: 3/5

Skoda Superb Specs Engine: 2-litre TSI petrol Power: 190hp Torque: 320Nm Price: From Dh147,000 Available: Now

J%20Street%20Polling%20Results %3Cp%3E97%25%20of%20Jewish-Americans%20are%20concerned%20about%20the%20rise%20in%20anti-Semitism%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E76%25%20of%20US%20Jewish%20voters%20believe%20Donald%20Trump%20and%20his%20allies%20in%20the%20Republican%20Party%20are%20responsible%20for%20a%20rise%20in%20anti-Semitism%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E74%25%20of%20American%20Jews%20agreed%20that%20%E2%80%9CTrump%20and%20the%20Maga%20movement%20are%20a%20threat%20to%20Jews%20in%20America%22%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A