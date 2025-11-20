Ask Mina: Chatter around Jude Bellingham and Manchester United's Afcon concerns

Q: Are Norway that good or have Italy made them look good since they couldn’t compete [in World Cup qualifying]?

@Reef89 via Instagram

A: There is a lot to like about this Norwegian side under Stale Solbakken. Gazzetta dello Sport described them as a physical, technical, tactically organised army in a competitive trance. They scored 37 goals across their eight qualifiers, which is 10 more than the Netherlands. Thirty-seven goals from 155 shots is extraordinary efficiency, backed by an expected goals total of 28.52, the best in Europe. Of course they have one of the best strikers in the world in Erling Haaland, who scored 16 goals in eight matches, but the entire attack mixes fantasy, strength and technique. RB Leipzig’s Antonio Nusa in particular is a handful. They have even done this without their captain, Martin Odegaard, who has been injured.

Defensively they are solid despite playing on the front foot, and they know how to lean into their strengths but tactically they could be exposed. Italy are far from great but they were decent in the first half, stretching Norway and attacking through the middle. Norway initially struggled to impose themselves. But this team has a remarkable mentality, built from a shared desire to prove people wrong and deservedly won 4-1.

Q: What do you make of Germany’s chances in the next World Cup?

@Nathaneel4 via Instagram

A: Historically, Germany are Europe’s benchmark alongside Italy. They just thrashed Slovakia 6–0 and won five of their six qualifiers, scoring 16 and conceding only three despite several absences. On paper that is excellent. It may sound harsh, but I expected far more authority and confidence against modest opponents like Northern Ireland, Slovakia and Luxembourg.

Julian Nagelsmann has been criticised, although the federation seems intent on backing him. The issue for many coaches, from Gareth Southgate to Roberto Mancini and now Nagelsmann, is that they begin with big ideas and real bravery. They trust youth, reward merit and embrace risk. Then the fear of losing creeps in and those ideals start to fade.

Defensively, the numbers look strong but the performances do not. They conceded only three goals in six games, two of those goals came in the first meeting with Slovakia and yet they look fragile at the back. A more dynamic and direct opponent could cause serious problems. The balance of the team still feels off, and they continue to rely too often on isolated moments of brilliance, like Joshua Kimmich’s remarkable sliding tackle.

Even so, Germany remain a very good side. Our standards for them are simply higher because of what they have always represented.

Assan Ouedraogo of Germany celebrates scoring his team's sixth goal during the World Cup qualifier against Slovakia. Getty Images

Q: Do you think Manchester United will suffer with the players they’ll lose for Afcon? It’s hard enough trying to get wins.

@PhilipBouH via Instagram

A: I won’t sugar coat it, it’s going to be hard. Manchester United will lose Cameroon forward Bryan Mbeumo and Ivory Coast’s Amad Diallo and Morocco’s Noussair Mazraoui. It is difficult to see how they will not feel the impact, given that the first two have been among the club’s most consistent performers this season. Still, it could be worse. Sunderland will lose seven players.

Morocco open Afcon on December 21, the same day United face Aston Villa, with Cameroon and Ivory Coast starting on December 24. Depending on results, the trio could return between December 29 and January 18, the day of the Manchester derby. They are likely to miss at least three Christmas fixtures, Aston Villa away, and Newcastle and Wolverhampton Wanderers at home, and could miss up to four more.

Mbeumo has been an outstanding signing who has integrated seamlessly. Diallo occupies a role that is vital to Ruben Amorim’s structure and brings an element of fantasy that United often lack. Their absences will matter, but that cannot become an excuse.

Bryan Mbeumo has been a great signing for Manchester United. AFP

Q: I don’t understand this problem with Jude Bellingham and Thomas Tuchel. Should he be starting for England when fit?

@Sudads via Instagram

A: A few things to address here. Tuchel is not a media savvy character, nor is tactful. He is direct and sometimes that can get misconstrued.

He has said before that he finds Bellingham an easy character to manage. The rest is just noise. Tuchel’s way of speaking has often gotten him into trouble. Which is why during his time at Chelsea, he relied on second assistant coach Zsolt Low to develop a bond with the squad. They won the Champions League.

I’m not sure when or where Bellingham became public enemy number one but he has proved clutch on so many big occasions, and he’s an asset to the team not just for his strengths as a player but because he boasts a winner's mentality. That doesn’t mean that he’s not petulant at times or makes mistakes. But as Tuchel himself has asserted, Bellingham is a great player and a good lad and doesn’t deserve the endless chatter surrounding his England career.

Q: Will we see the best Vini Jr under Xabi Alonso?

@Amal4Hope via Instagram

A: Vinicius Jr has definitely not been at his best this season and right now it appears that the relationship with Alonso is looking strained. Things got heated when he stormed down the tunnel after he was substituted early in El Clasico. He apologised on social media but failed to mention the coach by name. Now when away with the national team, much has been made of his kind comments about Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti.

“He is giving us confidence, making everyone feel comfortable, and taking advantage of each player's best characteristics in their positions," he said. Some have questioned whether it was an indirect swipe aimed at Alonso. Vini Jr is used to freedom and was never questioned but under Alonso, he’s having to earn his freedom and his minutes and that’s bound to ruffle a few feathers. He’s not alone, it’s been reported that there are several unhappy players in the dressing room.

