Germany v Scotland: Julian Nagelsmann believes hosts can go all the way at Euro 2024

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann admits the hosts face a difficult road ahead but insists they are capable of grasping a “unique opportunity” and going all the way at Euro 2024.

The Germans get proceedings under way in Munich on Friday night when they face Scotland in Group A. The match will bring an end to an extended build-up for Nagelsmann's side in which they have been written off before recovering to find some form on the eve of the tournament.

Nagelsmann, 36, was an 18-year-old just starting out on his playing career when Germany last hosted a tournament – the 2006 World Cup – and has spoken of his fond childhood memories of watching them win Euro '96 in England.

It's clear the former RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich coach understands just how special it will be to lead the team in a major tournament on home soil, and he insists they are focused of making it a truly memorable summer for all Germans.

Asked about his team's chances, Nagelsmann said: “The normal ambition: we want to win it. It's the same in all other tournaments.

“It's probably not best for us to make this big claim that we're going to become European champions. I think it's the same for every country that participates, otherwise they wouldn't put in the work to qualify. Every team that gets into the tournament has the idea of winning it.

“And of course, we also have the idea of winning it. If we give it our all, it can happen. Lots of things have to come together, as is the case for all teams. It's not a sure thing for any team. There is already the expectation that we will do better than we have in recent years, and our fans are excited to have the tournament on home soil.

“We will face up to the task. It is a huge task, it will be challenging, and it's certainly not a chance that comes around very often. It's only the second time Germany has hosted a European Championship.

“For the players, and for myself as a manager, to take part in a tournament on home soil is a unique opportunity. There is pressure involved, but more so joy. If we can see that joy on the pitch, then we will have a great tournament.”

Nagelsmann added that he hoped the whole country would embrace the tournament and get behind his side. After facing the Scots, they have two more group games, against Hungary and Switzerland.

He said: “It's always a great opportunity on a national-team level to put aside the animosity, which of course exists within Germany between clubs too, and for everyone to support Germany.

“Of course, the fans of the other participating teams should take part too, have fun and enjoy their stay in Germany, and turn the streets into big peaceful party zones, where European teams can celebrate football together and hopefully watch lots of good games.”

Among the decisions for Nagelsmann to make is who to deploy up front, with Arsenal's Kai Havertz expected to get the nod ahead of Niclas Fullkrug at the Allianz Arena. Fullkrug, an old-fashioned targetman who has enjoyed a solid season at Borussia Dortmund, expects the Scots to be aggressive and direct when they turn over possession.

It all kicks-off tomorrow, but before that take a look back on the journey that got us to @EURO2024 🙌



Watch 'Die Reise: Scotland's Journey to EURO 2024' now ⤵️#EURO2024 — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 13, 2024

“We learnt some lessons from the Greece game which will be useful against Scotland,” said Fullkrug. “I’m interested to see how the coaches will prepare us for the game. I watched a Scotland match and they played differently to how I expected. They press very high.

“Against us, there’ll be phases where they’ll sit deeper. They try to get into shooting situations as quickly as possible, so it’ll be important that we counter that and not let them show their dynamism. We’ll prepare intensively this week. It’s not just about preparing for the opponent, but also keeping our energy levels up and improving ourselves.”

Scotland, meanwhile, expect captain Andy Robertson to be fit for the game. There was some concern the Liverpool full-back might miss out after he limped away from training earlier this week, but assistant coach John Carver allayed any fears when he said: “He is fine. It was a precaution, really. The ball just caught his ankle but he will be fine. Obviously at this stage we are going to be extra cautious. But he is OK.”

Lawrence Shankland also sat out training with a “niggle” but is expected to be available for the Group A opener, as it Stuart Armstrong, who had been on an individual programme after returning from a muscle problem.