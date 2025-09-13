Nick Woltemade clinches Newcastle United's first win of season

Nick Woltemade's debut goal earned Newcastle's first win of the season against Wolves on Saturday.

Woltemade did his best to make Newcastle fans forget the departed Alexander Isak with an immediate impact in a 1-0 win for the home side at St. James' Park.

The giant German international powered home a header from Jacob Murphy's cross for the only goal on 29 minutes.

Eddie Howe's men badly missed a focal point up front before the international break as Isak sat out the opening weeks of the season before his British transfer record £125 million move to Liverpool on deadline day.

Woltemade himself cost a club record £65m but has already begun repaying that show of faith.

Woltemade shrugged off Emmanuel Agbadou and powered his header into the far corner from six metres out. It took Howe's side four matches to secure their first league win, easing pressure after a turbulent summer.

The goal rewarded Newcastle after they survived an early barrage, with Nick Pope saving brilliantly from Rodrigo Gomes and Hwang Hee-chan inside the opening minute before Murphy twice went close at the other end.

If Newcastle had hoped for a fast start, they were fortunate not to concede twice inside the opening minutes when first Gomes saw his blistering shot tipped away by Pope before Hee-chan forced a second save from the resulting corner.

However, Murphy curled a fifth-minute attempt just wide from Woltemade's lay-off and, with the former Stuttgart frontman operating as their fulcrum, the Magpies started to make an impression.

Keeper Sam Johnstone pulled off a fine reaction save to deny Murphy from point-blank range after Joelinton had flicked on Tino Livramento's 13th-minute throw-in, but with Andre and Joao Gomes enjoying a measure of control in the middle of the field, the visitors were more than making a game of it.

Woltemade's big moment arrived with 29 minutes gone when he rose above Agbadou at the far post to head Murphy's cross firmly past Johnstone to formally announce himself on Tyneside.

Fulham's Calvin Bassey, left, and Tom Cairney celebrate at Craven Cottage. AP

Meanwhile, Bournemouth moved up to third thanks to Antoine Semenyo's winner from the penalty spot to beat Brighton 2-1.

Kaoru Mitoma had cancelled out Alex Scott's early strike for the Cherries.

Aston Villa remain without a goal this season but did succeed in blunting the threat of their former star Jack Grealish in a 0-0 draw away to a rejuvenated Everton.

Sunderland's strong start back in the Premier League continued by holding Crystal Palace in a 0-0 stalemate at Selhurst Park.

A bright cameo by new signing Kevin inspired Fulham to a first Premier League win of the season with Gabriel Gudmundsson's 94th-minute own goal enough to clinch a 1-0 victory over Leeds.

Fulham boss Marco Silva waited until the 76th minute to introduce the club's £34.6million deadline-day signing and Kevin immediately created two chances, but newly-promoted Leeds looked set for a deserved share of the spoils.

That was until Kevin's late long-range effort was tipped over by Karl Darlow and Gudmundsson headed into his own net from the resulting corner by Sasa Lukic to consign the visitors to a harsh loss.

