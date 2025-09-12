Gianluigi Donnarumma ready to test himself in 'the best league in the world'

Gianluigi Donnarumma said he is ready to embrace the challenge of playing in the Premier League after sealing a transfer deadline-day move to Manchester City.
The 26-year-old goalkeeper completed a £30 million transfer from Paris Saint-Germain on September 1, signing a five-year deal with the 10-time English champions. He spent his first days at the Etihad Campus this week following his international commitments with Italy.
Donnarumma, who lifted the Uefa Champions League and a fourth Ligue 1 crown with PSG last season, admitted the lure of testing himself in what he called “the best league in the world” was decisive in his decision to join Pep Guardiola’s side.
“This is a new chapter in my life and my career,” Donnarumma said. “Playing in the Premier League with Manchester City is a great emotion for me and I’m ready for this challenge.
“I’ve always dreamt about playing in the Premier League. For a player, I think achieving in this league is the maximum for his career. I’m really happy to be here. I’m willing to take to the pitch for this club, who tried so hard to sign me, and I hope I can pay that trust back.”
The Euro 2020 winner could be handed a debut as soon as Sunday, with City welcoming Manchester United to the Etihad Stadium. He spent Thursday meeting new teammates, familiarising himself with the training facilities and reflecting on what he hopes will be a trophy-laden spell.
“It’s a club that has always fascinated me,” he said. “You can’t tell what the values of the club are until you see it with your own eyes, and everything here is fantastic – the stadium, the training centre, the staff.
“I’m proud to be here and happy with the choice I’ve made. I hope I will make history and win as many trophies as possible.”
City endured a disappointing 2024/25 campaign, finishing third and surrendering their four-year grip on the Premier League title. Guardiola and new sporting director Hugo Viana have moved to refresh the squad, with Donnarumma seen as a statement signing to succeed Ederson, whose distribution defined City’s recent style of play.
“I’m focused on this new challenge,” Donnarumma added. “I want to become a symbol for the club, make the fans proud and win a lot of trophies together.”
While Donnarumma is in line to play against United, Guardiola faces a mounting injury crisis.
Omar Marmoush has been ruled out with a knee injury picked up during a recent World Cup qualifier with Egypt.
There are questions over the availability of John Stones, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rico Lewis, Nico O’Reilly and Abdukodir Khusanov, who all withdrew from international duty this week.
Rayan Cherki, Mateo Kovacic and Kalvin Phillips remain out, while Josko Gvardiol is yet to feature this season.
Phil Foden and Savinho missed the defeat at Brighton before the international break but could return at the weekend.
Volunteers offer workers a lifeline
Community volunteers have swung into action delivering food packages and toiletries to the men.
When provisions are distributed, the men line up in long queues for packets of rice, flour, sugar, salt, pulses, milk, biscuits, shaving kits, soap and telecom cards.
Volunteers from St Mary’s Catholic Church said some workers came to the church to pray for their families and ask for assistance.
Boxes packed with essential food items were distributed to workers in the Dubai Investments Park and Ras Al Khaimah camps last week. Workers at the Sonapur camp asked for Dh1,600 towards their gas bill.
“Especially in this year of tolerance we consider ourselves privileged to be able to lend a helping hand to our needy brothers in the Actco camp," Father Lennie Connully, parish priest of St Mary’s.
Workers spoke of their helplessness, seeing children’s marriages cancelled because of lack of money going home. Others told of their misery of being unable to return home when a parent died.
“More than daily food, they are worried about not sending money home for their family,” said Kusum Dutta, a volunteer who works with the Indian consulate.
MATCH INFO
Uefa Champions League semi-final, second leg result:
Ajax 2-3 Tottenham
Tottenham advance on away goals rule after tie ends 3-3 on aggregate
Final: June 1, Madrid
Key facilities
- Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
- Premier League-standard football pitch
- 400m Olympic running track
- NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
- 600-seat auditorium
- Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
- An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
- Specialist robotics and science laboratories
- AR and VR-enabled learning centres
- Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
Red flags
- Promises of high, fixed or 'guaranteed' returns.
- Unregulated structured products or complex investments often used to bypass traditional safeguards.
- Lack of clear information, vague language, no access to audited financials.
- Overseas companies targeting investors in other jurisdictions - this can make legal recovery difficult.
- Hard-selling tactics - creating urgency, offering 'exclusive' deals.
Courtesy: Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching
Jetour T1 specs
Engine: 2-litre turbocharged
Power: 254hp
Torque: 390Nm
Price: From Dh126,000
Available: Now
