Gianluigi Donnarumma ready to test himself in 'the best league in the world'

Gianluigi Donnarumma said he is ready to embrace the challenge of playing in the Premier League after sealing a transfer deadline-day move to Manchester City.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper completed a £30 million transfer from Paris Saint-Germain on September 1, signing a five-year deal with the 10-time English champions. He spent his first days at the Etihad Campus this week following his international commitments with Italy.

Donnarumma, who lifted the Uefa Champions League and a fourth Ligue 1 crown with PSG last season, admitted the lure of testing himself in what he called “the best league in the world” was decisive in his decision to join Pep Guardiola’s side.

“This is a new chapter in my life and my career,” Donnarumma said. “Playing in the Premier League with Manchester City is a great emotion for me and I’m ready for this challenge.

“I’ve always dreamt about playing in the Premier League. For a player, I think achieving in this league is the maximum for his career. I’m really happy to be here. I’m willing to take to the pitch for this club, who tried so hard to sign me, and I hope I can pay that trust back.”

The Euro 2020 winner could be handed a debut as soon as Sunday, with City welcoming Manchester United to the Etihad Stadium. He spent Thursday meeting new teammates, familiarising himself with the training facilities and reflecting on what he hopes will be a trophy-laden spell.

“It’s a club that has always fascinated me,” he said. “You can’t tell what the values of the club are until you see it with your own eyes, and everything here is fantastic – the stadium, the training centre, the staff.

“I’m proud to be here and happy with the choice I’ve made. I hope I will make history and win as many trophies as possible.”

City endured a disappointing 2024/25 campaign, finishing third and surrendering their four-year grip on the Premier League title. Guardiola and new sporting director Hugo Viana have moved to refresh the squad, with Donnarumma seen as a statement signing to succeed Ederson, whose distribution defined City’s recent style of play.

“I’m focused on this new challenge,” Donnarumma added. “I want to become a symbol for the club, make the fans proud and win a lot of trophies together.”

While Donnarumma is in line to play against United, Guardiola faces a mounting injury crisis.

Omar Marmoush has been ruled out with a knee injury picked up during a recent World Cup qualifier with Egypt.

There are questions over the availability of John Stones, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rico Lewis, Nico O’Reilly and Abdukodir Khusanov, who all withdrew from international duty this week.

Rayan Cherki, Mateo Kovacic and Kalvin Phillips remain out, while Josko Gvardiol is yet to feature this season.

Phil Foden and Savinho missed the defeat at Brighton before the international break but could return at the weekend.

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The%20specs%3A%202024%20Mercedes%20E200 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.0-litre%20four-cyl%20turbo%20%2B%20mild%20hybrid%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E204hp%20at%205%2C800rpm%20%2B23hp%20hybrid%20boost%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E320Nm%20at%201%2C800rpm%20%2B205Nm%20hybrid%20boost%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E9-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E7.3L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENovember%2FDecember%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh205%2C000%20(estimate)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

RESULTS: 2018 WORLD CUP QUALIFYING - EUROPE Albania 0 Italy 1

Finland 2 Turkey 2

Macedonia 4 Liechtenstein

Iceland 2 Kosovo 0

Israel 0 Spain 1

Moldova 0 Austria 1

Serbia 1 Georgia 0

Ukraine 0 Croatia 2

Wales 0 Ireland 1

Fund-raising tips for start-ups Develop an innovative business concept Have the ability to differentiate yourself from competitors Put in place a business continuity plan after Covid-19 Prepare for the worst-case scenario (further lockdowns, long wait for a vaccine, etc.) Have enough cash to stay afloat for the next 12 to 18 months Be creative and innovative to reduce expenses Be prepared to use Covid-19 as an opportunity for your business * Tips from Jassim Al Marzooqi and Walid Hanna

Towering concerns Abu Dhabi tower demolition: calls for more clarity on tenant rights

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Alaan%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202021%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Parthi%20Duraisamy%20and%20Karun%20Kurien%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20FinTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%247%20million%20raised%20in%20total%20%E2%80%94%20%242.5%20million%20in%20a%20seed%20round%20and%20%244.5%20million%20in%20a%20pre-series%20A%20round%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Volunteers offer workers a lifeline Community volunteers have swung into action delivering food packages and toiletries to the men. When provisions are distributed, the men line up in long queues for packets of rice, flour, sugar, salt, pulses, milk, biscuits, shaving kits, soap and telecom cards. Volunteers from St Mary’s Catholic Church said some workers came to the church to pray for their families and ask for assistance. Boxes packed with essential food items were distributed to workers in the Dubai Investments Park and Ras Al Khaimah camps last week. Workers at the Sonapur camp asked for Dh1,600 towards their gas bill. “Especially in this year of tolerance we consider ourselves privileged to be able to lend a helping hand to our needy brothers in the Actco camp," Father Lennie Connully, parish priest of St Mary’s. Workers spoke of their helplessness, seeing children’s marriages cancelled because of lack of money going home. Others told of their misery of being unable to return home when a parent died. “More than daily food, they are worried about not sending money home for their family,” said Kusum Dutta, a volunteer who works with the Indian consulate.

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, second leg result: Ajax 2-3 Tottenham Tottenham advance on away goals rule after tie ends 3-3 on aggregate Final: June 1, Madrid

The National's picks 4.35pm: Tilal Al Khalediah

5.10pm: Continous

5.45pm: Raging Torrent

6.20pm: West Acre

7pm: Flood Zone

7.40pm: Straight No Chaser

8.15pm: Romantic Warrior

8.50pm: Calandogan

9.30pm: Forever Young

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Red flags Promises of high, fixed or 'guaranteed' returns.

Unregulated structured products or complex investments often used to bypass traditional safeguards.

Lack of clear information, vague language, no access to audited financials.

Overseas companies targeting investors in other jurisdictions - this can make legal recovery difficult.

Hard-selling tactics - creating urgency, offering 'exclusive' deals. Courtesy: Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

Origin

Dan Brown

Doubleday

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now