Gianluigi Donnarumma completes Manchester City move: 'A special and proud moment for me'

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has completed his move to Manchester City.

The Italy international joins from Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth a reported €30 million and has signed a five-year contract that will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2030.

He replaces the long-serving Ederson, who has joined Turkish side Fenerbahce.

Donnarumma will wear the number 99 shirt and becomes City's seventh signing of the summer following the arrivals of Rayan Ait-Nouri, Tijjani Reijnders, Marcus Bettinelli, Rayan Cherki, Sverre Nypan and James Trafford.

Widely considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world and captain of the Italian national team, Donnarumma arrives having played a key role in PSG's maiden Champions League success last season.

“To have signed for Manchester City is such a special and proud moment for me,” said the 26-year-old.

“I am joining a squad packed with world class talent and a team led by the one of the greatest managers in the history of football in Pep Guardiola. This is a club every player in world football would love to join.

“I have admired watching Manchester City for many years – so to now be able to play for the Club is a huge honour and a privilege. I cannot wait to meet my new teammates, the staff and the fans. Playing at the Etihad Stadium will be very, very special for me.

“I am very excited for what lies ahead and can promise that I will give absolutely everything to try to help the Club achieve even more success.”

City's Director of Football Hugo Viana added: “Gianluigi’s pedigree, quality and record speaks for itself, and we are all absolutely thrilled he has joined us here at City.

“He has accumulated a wealth of top-level experience and knows what is required to achieve success on a sustained level.

“From a remarkably young age, he has played at the very top level. That is unusual for a goalkeeper and it means he arrives here as one of the best in the world in his position. There is no doubt Gianluigi will bring further quality and depth to our top-class goalkeeping department.

“Everyone here is very excited to welcome Gianluigi to Manchester City and we wish him all the very best during his time here with us.”

Ederson completed a move to Fenerbahce following eight “amazing” years at City. The 31-year-old leaves the Etihad Stadium having helped the club to 18 major honours, including six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups and a Champions League.

Ederson told City’s website: “I leave incredibly proud of what we have achieved together, and I am honoured to have worn the shirt so many times.

“Under (head coach) Pep (Guardiola), we have dominated the Premier League and conquered Europe. It has been amazing.

“I arrived in Manchester eight years ago full of hope, but I could not have predicted such a beautiful time together.

“Playing for City has been the most special time of my life and I will always be a fan of this special club.”

His replacement Donnarumma started his professional career with AC Milan in 2015, becoming the second youngest goalkeeper ever to debut in Serie A, aged 16 years and 242 days.

After six years with Milan, Donnarumma moved to Ligue 1 with PSG where he won 10 major trophies and played 104 games. His stay in the French capital was then crowned in May of this year when he helped PSG claim a maiden Champions League title.

On the international stage, Donnarumma became the youngest goalkeeper ever to appear for Italy, aged 17 years and 189 days. He now has 74 caps to his name and was influential in the penalty shoot-out victory over England in the 2020 European Championship final.

Donnarumma was also named Player of the Tournament – a first for a goalkeeper – and was awarded the Yachine Trophy for his performances that year at the 2021 Ballon d’Or ceremony.

