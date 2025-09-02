Transfer deadline day: When do other leagues' windows close and what deals might still happen?

Transfer deadline day saw a flurry of late activity as most European leagues looked to conclude business and shape their squads for 2025/26.

The window slammed shut in England, Germany, Italy and France on Monday, with Premier League club's spending more than £3 billion on new players over the summer.

Liverpool were the biggest spenders, including a British transfer record £125 million deal for Aleksander Isak from Newcastle United.

That took the Premier League champions' total outlay this window a touch over £400m.

Even though transfer windows have closed in those respective leagues, that doesn't mean that deals can't be made elsewhere.

The Saudi Pro League, for instance, is open for another three weeks, while Turkey's Super Lig remains open for another 10 days.

Other leagues' deadlines:

The Eredivisie deadline is 11pm BST on Tuesday, September 2 (2am Wednesday in UAE).

Belgium and Switzerland's window closes on Monday, September 8.

Turkey and Greece's windows close on Friday, September 12.

The Serbian Super Liga's deadline is on Wednesday, September 17.

The Saudi Pro League window closes on Tuesday, September 23.

Potential deals that may still happen:

Ilkay Gundogan to Galatasaray

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has been permitted by the club to travel to Turkey to negotiate with the 25-time national champions.

Gundogan, who was born in Germany to Turkish parents, only returned to City last summer after one campaign at Barcelona, meaning he has spent eight full seasons at the club across two spells.

His first seven years in Manchester coincided with the most successful time in the club's history. The Germany international won five Premier Leagues, three FA Cups, four League Cups, and one Uefa Champions League and, like Ederson, was integral to the club's historic treble.

His return to the Etihad Stadium did not go quite so well as City meekly surrendered the Premier League title.

In all, Gundogan amassed 358 appearances for City, scoring 65 goals.

Gerson to Al Ittihad

Gerson only joined his current club, Zenit St Petersburg, on July 13, but reports suggest that Saudi champions Al Ittihad have long admired the Brazilian and see his physicality as a missing piece of the jigsaw.

A €25m recruit from Flamengo in his homeland, Gerson, 28, has made six appearances for Zenit so far, earning positive reviews despite the team's indifferent start to the season.

Ittihad were comfortable winners of the Saudi Pro League last term, but coach Laurent Blanc is keen to add competition to his midfield of N'Golo Kante, Fabinho and Houssem Aouar as they return to the AFC Champions League Elite.

Whether Zenit are willing to part with Gerson, who has a contract until 2030, so soon after acquiring him remains to be seen.

Al Nassr, who have spent heavy this summer on the likes of Joao Felix and Kinglsey Coman, are also keeping an eye on developments.

Denis Zakaria to Al Ahli

The 28-year-old is much travelled in his career, having already played in Switzerland, Germany, Italy, England and France.

The next stop could be Saudi Arabia. Asian champions Al Ahli have been linked with the Swiss international, who plays his club football at Monaco in Ligue 1.

Monaco's Swiss midfielder Denis Zakaria in action. AFP

A holding midfielder known for his ability to anticipate danger and break down attacks, Zakaria is yet to truly fulfil the potential that marked him out as a star of the future during his formative years at Young Boys and Borussia Monchengladbach.

One stumbling block could be the size of the fee. Monaco value Zakaria at around €30m, a figure higher than Ahli are prepared to meet.

Axel Disasi to Besiktas

The French defender is surplus to requirements at Chelsea, having fallen out of favour with manager Enzo Maresca. He has not even made the squad for the Blues' first three league games of the season.

Besiktas are keen to bolster their defensive ranks and identified the 26-year-old as the ideal recruit as they look to challenge Galatasaray for the Super Lig title.

Disasi has struggled to nail down a regular berth since joining Chelsea from Monaco on a six-year contract in 2023. He has made 61 appearances for the West London club and spent the final third of last season on loan at Aston Villa.

Axel Disasi has failed to make even the bench for Chelsea's first three games of the season. Reuters

West Ham United are reported to have approached Disasi before Monday's transfer deadline in England, though the player was said to be reluctant to join the Hammers. Bournemouth were also linked with a move.

With the English deadline passed, Besiktas would appear to be the front-runners to sign Disasi should he seek first-team football, though the player is understood to be willing to remain at Stamford Bridge and fight for his place.

