Premier League predictions: City beat United in Manchester derby, Liverpool make it four wins in row

Saturday: Arsenal v Nottingham Forest (3.30pm kick-off UAE)

Arsenal's promising start to the season, following wins over Manchester United and Leeds, was ended by a 1-0 defeat at champions Liverpool before the international break.

Forest will have new manager in the dugout with Ange Postecoglou succeeding Nuno Espirito Santo, who was sacked on Monday. Forest have taken one point from their first two games, falling to a dismal 3-0 home loss to West Ham last time out.

Prediction: Arsenal 3 Forest 0

Bournemouth v Brighton (6pm)

Bournemouth will be looking to make it three wins on the spin following 1-0 victories over Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur, with Evanilson having scored the only goal to earn all three points in North London before the break.

Brighton have four points from a possible nine after edging out Manchester City 2-1 in the south coast in their last match thanks to a late Brajan Gruda winner.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2 Brighton 2

Crystal Palace v Sunderland (6pm)

Palace remain unbeaten so far with two draws and a win, with the latter a stylish 3-0 victory at Aston Villa. Captain Marc Guehi – whose deadline-day move to Liverpool fell through – score a cracker.

Promoted Sunderland's two wins from three games both came at the Stadium of Light, the other was a 2-0 loss away to fellow-top-flight new boys Burnley, which leaves them sixth in the table.

Prediction: Palace 1 Sunderland 0

Everton v Aston Villa (6pm)

Everton started life at their new Hill Dickinson Stadium by beating Brighton 2-0 and can make it a third successive win overall if they can repeat the trick here, with Jack Grealish looking to maintain his fine form since joining on loan from Manchester City.

Villa, who have taken one point from a possible nine, have lost their past two games, against Brentford and Palace, to leave them second bottom. They will be hoping deadline-day arrivals Harvey Elliott and Jadon Sancho can provide some much-needed spark.

Prediction: Everton 2 Villa 1

Fulham v Leeds United (6pm)

Fulham's two points from three games leaves them third from bottom and go into this game on the back of a 2-0 West London derby defeat away to Chelsea.

Daniel Farke's Leeds started the season by beating Everton at Elland Road but have since lost 5-0 at Arsenal and drew 0-0 at home to Newcastle.

Prediction: Fulham 1 Leeds 0

Newcastle United v Wolves (6pm)

Newcastle are still searching for their first win after draws with Villa and Leeds which sandwiched a dramatic defeat at home to Liverpool. The Magpies should have new strike pair Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa available for selection.

Wolves are bottom of the pile and are the only side in the top-flight to lose all three of their matches – against Manchester City, Bournemouth and Everton.

Prediction: Newcastle 4 Wolves 1

West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur (8.30pm)

West Ham ended their torrid start to the campaign – that saw them lose 3-0 at Sunderland and 5-1 at home to Chelsea – by thumping Forest at the City Ground.

Spurs' early momentum stalled with a surprise home loss to Bournemouth, which came on back of wins over Burnley and Manchester City in their opening two games.

Prediction: West Ham 1 Spurs 2

Brentford v Chelsea (11pm)

Brentford have one win and two defeats to their name, conceding two late goals to lose 2-1 at Sunderland last time out as they adapt to life after Thomas Frank.

Chelsea are second in the table with seven points from a possible nine and are looking for a third victory on the trot following wins over London rivals West Ham and Fulham.

Prediction: Brentford 1 Chelsea 3

Sunday: Burnley v Liverpool (5pm)

New boys Burnley have won one and lost two so far. In their last match, a 3-2 defeat at Manchester United, Scott Parker's team twice level the scores after falling behind, only to concede a late penalty.

Reigning champions Liverpool are the only club to win three out of three – beating Bournemouth, Newcastle and Arsenal – leaving them top of the table. British record signing Alexander Isak could make his Reds debut.

Prediction: Burnley 0 Liverpool 3

Manchester City v Manchester United (7.30pm)

Manchester City are looking to avoid a third loss in a row after losing to Spurs and Brighton in their past two games, having battered Wolves 4-0 on the opening weekend of season.

Manchester United secured their first win by beating Burnley before the break but Ruben Amorim's side were far from convincing having been knocked out of the League Cup by fourth-tier Grimsby days earlier.

Prediction: Man City 3 Man United 1

