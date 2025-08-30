VAR in spotlight as Chelsea beat Fulham in west London derby

Chelsea took advantage of VAR controversy to beat Fulham 2-0 as the visitors were left to rue a series of costly decisions awarded against them at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Joao Pedro scored from Enzo Fernandez's corner before the Argentinian converted a penalty to give Chelsea victory in the West London derby, securing their second Premier League victory in a row.

Pedro leapt up to guide Fernandez's flag-kick into the net with a perfect header on the stroke of half-time, scoring his fifth goal in the last five competitive matches.

Chelsea doubled their lead five minutes into the second half after Trevoh Chalobah's shot hit Ryan Sessegnon's arm, resulting in a penalty. Fernandez made no mistake from the spot as Fulham conceded their third penalty goal in three straight league games.

Fulham, who had held Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United to 1-1 draws in their first two league games, suffered their first loss in the campaign.

Enzo Maresca's side were fortunate not to fall behind when Fulham were harshly denied a first half opener.

Josh King's strike was ruled out after VAR deemed Rodrigo Muniz's accidental collision with Chalobah was worthy of a foul.

As if that wasn't infuriating enough for Fulham boss Marco Silva, Pedro put Chelsea ahead beyond the scheduled eight minutes of stoppage-time at the end of the first half.

Adding to Silva's anger, Chelsea's second goal was also VAR-influenced as Sessegnon was adjudged to have handled a cross.

Alejandro Garnacho watched from the stands at Stamford Bridge after the Argentine winger travelled to Chelsea's training ground on Friday to finalise his move from Manchester United.

Garnacho's impending arrival comes with Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson set for a loan switch to Bayern Munich, while Christopher Nkunku signed for AC Milan on Saturday.

Liam Delap, leading Chelsea's overhauled attack, lasted less than 15 minutes before he was forced off after appearing to pull his hamstring while chasing a long pass.

The striker's exit was another blow for Maresca after Blues forward Cole Palmer was sidelined by a groin injury that will keep him out of England's forthcoming World Cup qualifiers.

“We didn't start very well, but we scored and had half-time to organise the team,” Pedro told TNT Sports. “When I scored, the team had more time to organise and then go to the half-time.”

Pedro almost scored his second on the hour mark but Fulham keeper Bernd Leno kept it out.

Fulham's Raul Jimenez headed wide from close range in the 87th minute, three minutes before Joachim Andersen's header off a corner was cleared off the line by Pedro, ending Fulham's hopes of a late comeback.

Fulham continue their campaign after next week's international break, hosting Leeds United on September 13, the same day that Chelsea visit Brentford.