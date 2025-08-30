Bruno Fernandes saves the day for Manchester United with 95th-minute penalty against Burnley

A 95th-minute penalty from captain Bruno Fernandes earned Manchester United a last-gasp 3-2 victory over promoted Burnley on Saturday.

Hurting from their devastating League Cup exit at fourth-tier Grimsby, United were in desperate need for a fillip. They started well in front of a hopeful Old Trafford crowd, taking a deserved lead through a Josh Cullen own goal in the 27th minute.

United's wastefulness in front of goal proved costly, though, as Burnley levelled early in the second half through Lyle Foster. Bryan Mbeumo then restored the home side's less than two minutes later.

Another goalkeeping error allowed Jaidon Anthony to draw Burnley level in the 67th minute before Fernandes stepped up to convert from the spot after VAR had noticed a foul on Amad Diallo to save United's blushes.

United manager Ruben Amorim is feeling the heat after a shock start to the season despite hefty investments in the transfer window. Saturday's match was seen as a litmus test in his problematic managerial journey and he will be thankful to Fernandes for saving the day.

Victory took United to four points from their opening three Premier League games and eased the pressure on Amorim ahead of a two-week international break.

The 20-time English champions had suffered the latest and biggest embarrassment of Amorim's reign in losing to League Two opposition for the first time in the club's history in midweek.

The Portuguese coach cast doubt on his future in the aftermath, saying “something has to change” and that he would “think things through”.

Amorim dropped goalkeeper Andre Onana after his role in both Grimsby goals, while £74million new striker Benjamin Sesko started on the bench for the third consecutive Premier League game.

United began like a side keen to make amends to their fans.

Martin Dubravka did well to deny Mbeumo an early opener before United had a penalty overturned by a VAR review after Mason Mount went down under Kyle Walker's challenge.

United's only previous Premier League goal of the season came via the opposition when Fulham's Rodrigo Muniz turned into his own net.

Amorim's men needed another own goal to break the deadlock when Casemiro's header came back off the bar and in off the unfortunate Cullen.

United should have been further ahead before half-time as Diallo sliced a huge chance wide from Mbeumo's pass.

Burnley had barely threatened as an attacking force in the first half but opened up United with ease to level on 55 minutes.

Foster stretched to meet Jacob Bruun Larsen's pinpoint cross.

Straight from the kick-off, United retook the lead.

Mbeumo's slick movement took him away from his market to meet Diogo Dalot's cross and net the Frenchman's first Premier League goal since his move from Brentford.

United's frailty from set-pieces and their goalkeeping woes continued as Burnley hit back.

The Clarets and Foster were denied a second equaliser by the finest of margins for offside against the South African international.

Instead, it was Anthony who levelled when Altay Bayindir could only parry Loum Tchaouna's effort back into the middle of the goal.

Manchester United's Bryan Mbeumo celebrates scoring the second goal with Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo and Amad Diallo. AFP

Amorim finally called for Sesko for the final 15 minutes in the search for a winner.

Twice the giant Slovenian headed chances to make himself a hero off target.

Instead Fernandes rode his side's rescue after a lengthy VAR check on whether Anthony's pull on Diallo continued inside the box.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur were given a stark reality check by Bournemouth as a 1-0 home defeat in the Premier League tarnished manager Thomas Frank's bright start to his reign in north London.

Bournemouth secured victory through Evanilson's early deflected effort and would have kicked themselves if they had not claimed three points.

Tottenham were outplayed in all departments and only keeper Guglielmo Vicario, profligate Bournemouth finishing and the woodwork allowed them to stay in touch.

The hosts finally exerted late pressure with substitute Mathys Tel volleying narrowly wide.

Despite late nerves, Bournemouth held on to join Tottenham on six points from three matches.

Also, Jack Grealish starred as Everton beat Wolves 3-2 at the Molineux.

Beto headed Everton in front from Grealish's flick after seven minutes.

Wolves drew level in the 21st minute when Marshall Munetsi's cross reached Hwang Hee-chan and he lashed into the roof of the net for his first goal since December.

Iliman Ndiaye restored Everton's advantage in the 33rd minute, applying the finishing touch to a flowing move involving on-loan Manchester City winger Grealish and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Dewsbury-Hall bagged Everton's third, blasting home from Grealish's pass in the 55th minute before Rodrigo Gomes reduced the deficit in the 79th minute.

