Omar Marmoush out of Manchester derby as City injury list mounts

Manchester City were dealt a blow ahead of Sunday’s derby against Manchester United after news that forward Omar Marmoush has been ruled out with a knee injury.
Marmoush, 26, was forced off after only nine minutes of Egypt’s 0-0 draw in a World Cup qualifier against Burkina Faso in Ouagadougou on Tuesday.
The player was seen in a leg brace and walking on crutches after the match and underwent scans in Cairo on Wednesday.
No timeframe has yet been put on his return, but he will play no part in Sunday’s derby at the Etihad Stadium.
A City statement said: “Initial results on a scan performed in Egypt indicate he will not be available for the Manchester derby on Sunday, and he will now return to Manchester for more assessment and to begin his rehabilitation.”
Marmoush, who joined City for a fee that could rise to over €70 million in January, has scored eight goals in 28 appearances for the club.
He joins an already lengthy list of injury concerns for City going into a busy week, with Napoli due to visit in the Uefa Champions League on Thursday before they head to London next weekend to face Arsenal in the Premier League.
There are questions over the availability of John Stones, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rico Lewis, Nico O’Reilly and Abdukodir Khusanov, who all withdrew from international duty this week.
Rayan Cherki, Mateo Kovacic and Kalvin Phillips remain out, while Josko Gvardiol is yet to feature this season.
Phil Foden and Savinho missed the defeat at Brighton before the international break but could return at the weekend.
One plus for manager Pep Guardiola is the form of striker Erling Haaland. The Norwegian scored five goals in his country’s 11-1 rout of Moldova on Tuesday.
Haaland has three goals in as many Premier League games this season, and has netted 88 times in England's top tier in 100 games. He has six goals in seven league games against United since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2022.
New signing Gianluigi Donnarumma, who arrived on transfer deadline day in a £30 million deal from Paris Saint-Germain, is available for selection and could make his debut against United.
Earlier this week, City reached a settlement with the Premier League in their dispute over the rules governing associated party transactions (APTs).
Under the settlement, Manchester City accept that the current rules governing APTS are “valid and binding”.
