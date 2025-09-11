Omar Marmoush out of Manchester derby as City injury list mounts

Manchester City were dealt a blow ahead of Sunday’s derby against Manchester United after news that forward Omar Marmoush has been ruled out with a knee injury.

Marmoush, 26, was forced off after only nine minutes of Egypt’s 0-0 draw in a World Cup qualifier against Burkina Faso in Ouagadougou on Tuesday.

The player was seen in a leg brace and walking on crutches after the match and underwent scans in Cairo on Wednesday.

No timeframe has yet been put on his return, but he will play no part in Sunday’s derby at the Etihad Stadium.

A City statement said: “Initial results on a scan performed in Egypt indicate he will not be available for the Manchester derby on Sunday, and he will now return to Manchester for more assessment and to begin his rehabilitation.”

Marmoush, who joined City for a fee that could rise to over €70 million in January, has scored eight goals in 28 appearances for the club.

He joins an already lengthy list of injury concerns for City going into a busy week, with Napoli due to visit in the Uefa Champions League on Thursday before they head to London next weekend to face Arsenal in the Premier League.

There are questions over the availability of John Stones, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rico Lewis, Nico O’Reilly and Abdukodir Khusanov, who all withdrew from international duty this week.

Rayan Cherki, Mateo Kovacic and Kalvin Phillips remain out, while Josko Gvardiol is yet to feature this season.

Phil Foden and Savinho missed the defeat at Brighton before the international break but could return at the weekend.

One plus for manager Pep Guardiola is the form of striker Erling Haaland. The Norwegian scored five goals in his country’s 11-1 rout of Moldova on Tuesday.

Haaland has three goals in as many Premier League games this season, and has netted 88 times in England's top tier in 100 games. He has six goals in seven league games against United since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2022.

New signing Gianluigi Donnarumma, who arrived on transfer deadline day in a £30 million deal from Paris Saint-Germain, is available for selection and could make his debut against United.

Earlier this week, City reached a settlement with the Premier League in their dispute over the rules governing associated party transactions (APTs).

Under the settlement, Manchester City accept that the current rules governing APTS are “valid and binding”.

RACE CARD 5pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival Purebred Arabian Cup Conditions (PA); Dh 200,000 (Turf) 1,600m

5.30pm: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Cup Conditions (PA); Dh 200,000 (T) 1,600m

6pm: Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan National Day Cup Listed (TB); Dh 380,000 (T) 1,600m

6.30pm: Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan National Day Group 3 (PA); Dh 500,000 (T) 1,600m

7pm: Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan National Day Jewel Crown Group 1 (PA); Dh 5,000,000 (T) 2,200m

7.30pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival Handicap (PA); Dh 150,000 (T) 1,400m

8pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (T); 1,400m

WOMAN AND CHILD Director: Saeed Roustaee Starring: Parinaz Izadyar, Payman Maadi Rating: 4/5

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

What you as a drone operator need to know A permit and licence is required to fly a drone legally in Dubai. Sanad Academy is the United Arab Emirate’s first RPA (Remotely Piloted Aircraft) training and certification specialists endorsed by the Dubai Civil Aviation authority. It is responsible to train, test and certify drone operators and drones in UAE with DCAA Endorsement. “We are teaching people how to fly in accordance with the laws of the UAE,” said Ahmad Al Hamadi, a trainer at Sanad. “We can show how the aircraft work and how they are operated. They are relatively easy to use, but they need responsible pilots. “Pilots have to be mature. They are given a map of where they can and can’t fly in the UAE and we make these points clear in the lectures we give. “You cannot fly a drone without registration under any circumstances.” Larger drones are harder to fly, and have a different response to location control. There are no brakes in the air, so the larger drones have more power. The Sanad Academy has a designated area to fly off the Al Ain Road near Skydive Dubai to show pilots how to fly responsibly. “As UAS technology becomes mainstream, it is important to build wider awareness on how to integrate it into commerce and our personal lives,” said Major General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief, Dubai Police. “Operators must undergo proper training and certification to ensure safety and compliance. “Dubai’s airspace will undoubtedly experience increased traffic as UAS innovations become commonplace, the Forum allows commercial users to learn of best practice applications to implement UAS safely and legally, while benefitting a whole range of industries.”

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The Lowdown Us Director: Jordan Peele Starring: Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Shahadi Wright Joseqph, Evan Alex and Elisabeth Moss Rating: 4/5

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

Specs Engine: 51.5kW electric motor Range: 400km Power: 134bhp Torque: 175Nm Price: From Dh98,800 Available: Now