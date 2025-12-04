'We are one fabric under one flag': UAE tribes join together to celebrate nation at annual march

Thousands of Emirati tribesmen marched in unison to celebrate the country at the annual Union Parade on Thursday.

The spectacular parade, held as part of the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba, once again served as a fitting finale to the country's Eid Al Etihad festivities. Tuesday's National Day show, which had the newly opened Zayed National Museum as its centrepiece, was an opportunity to both pay homage to the past and look to the future.

More than 120 tribes were represented at the parade, which offered an opportunity to reflect on the UAE's rich history, culture and values. Amer Al Alawi, 61, from Al Ain, said he was honoured to participate in the event.

“This legendary and patriotic march gathers all tribes in the UAE to become one tribe. We came to pay respect and show allegiance to the UAE Rulers,” he told The National. “Being here shows our sincere love to the homeland and leaders.”

Tribesmen wave the UAE flag at the annual parade in Al Wathba. Antonie Robertson / The National

He emphasised the importance of sharing Emirati culture with future generations, so the remarkable story of the UAE would continue to be told. “We bring our youngsters to understand and learn about the allegiance and loyalty to the UAE and our Rulers. We want them to carry our message to future generations,” he added.

President Sheikh Mohamed attended the event, alongside senior Emirati officials including Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; and Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region.

Thousands were entertained by performances including a horse riding show and a display by Al Fursan aerobatic team. Many tribesmen gathered in national attire, carrying daggers, swords and UAE flags, as they chanted in support of their country and its leaders.

Spirit of the union

Turki Al Dhuhoori says the event is a celebration of national unity. Antonie Robertson / The National

Turki Al Dhuhoori, 50, told The National that he always attended the heritage event to strengthen the bonds between the country's tribes. “This parade is like the union spirit. It’s a carnival. Former tribesmen participate to show loyalty to our founding Rulers,” he said.

“Here you can see tribes from the mountain, desert and sea areas. They represent the different terrains of our beloved country. We are one fabric under one flag.”

He said tribesmen celebrated their heritage and traditions by singing songs, reading poetry and dancing with swords and daggers. “We are showing that we are the ones who safeguard the homeland and will preserve its achievements,” he added.

The gathering also emphasised the long-standing family ties that bind the many tribes of the Emirates together. Salmeen Al Naqbi from Sharjah attended the event with his young son.

“Our Founding Father [the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan] worked hard for the union day to create a proud nation. It's not only a celebration of that day but a celebration of what the UAE’s achieved,” Mr Al Naqbi told The National. “My son is here with me as it's my responsibility to teach him, just like our fathers taught us about the importance of unity.

“Our Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed, established schools, universities and invested in humans. We are here to show our unity of heritage and shared destiny. It is like the nation’s wedding.”

