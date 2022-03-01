A day-by-day timeline of the Russia-Ukraine conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin made an announcement in February that turned fears of war into a reality for Ukrainians, sending political, economic and humanitarian reverberations across the world.

Mr Putin recognised the “independence” of Donbas, a separatist region in Ukraine comprising what he proclaimed to be the Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic, effectively laying out the pretext for what became a deadly invasion of the former Soviet Union nation.

Here is a timeline from that fateful announcement until today:

February 22

In a televised address, Mr Putin said he recognised the “independence” of Donetsk and Luhansk in Ukraine and sent Russian troops to act as “peacekeepers” there.

The decision came after Russia deployed tens of thousands of its soldiers near the border with Ukraine as Western nations sounded the alarm over an impending Russian attack.

The move prompted the first round of what Nato described as “massive and unprecedented” sanctions, but few envisaged what was to come, which has seen an almost complete freeze on Russia's banking connectivity with the outside world.

February 24

In a pre-recorded message, Mr Putin announces a “special military operation” into Ukraine and the first round of missiles aimed at targets in Ukrainian cities are launched.

US President Joe Biden began freezing US assets of Russian financial institutions and launched sanctions on four Russian firms, including the Corporation Bank for Development and Foreign Economic Affairs Vnesheconombank (VEB) and Promsvyazbank Public Joint Stock Company (PSB), along with 42 of their subsidiaries.

“These sanctions ensure VEB and PSB can no longer do business in the United States and are cut off from the US financial system,” the US Treasury said in a statement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said 137 Ukrainian civilians and military personnel had been killed during initial fighting.

February 25

Mr Zelenskyy announced martial law and banned military age men, between the ages of 18 and 60, from leaving the country.

Nato said it would deploy an air, land and sea Response Force for defensive purposes, the first time it had announced such a deployment since its long standoff with Communist Russia in the Cold War, which ended in 1991.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Russian forces of attacking a kindergarten and an orphanage.

“We are collecting this and other facts, which we will immediately send to The Hague,” he said on Twitter, referring to the international war crimes court.

Today’s Russian attacks on a kindergarten and an orphanage are war crimes and violations of the Rome Statute. Together with the General Prosecutor’s Office we are collecting this and other facts, which we will immediately send to the Hague. Responsibility is inevitable. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 25, 2022

February 26

Russia launched cruise missiles at the Ukrainian cities of Sumy, Poltava and Mariupol, Ukrainian officials said.

Russian troops advanced towards the Ukrainian capital as Kiev’s Mayor Vitaly Klitschko said a building was struck by Russian artillery.

Ukraine’s military said it “fought back” an overnight attack on an army base in central Kiev, an apparent helicopter assault aimed at capturing Hostomel airport.

February 27

In another escalation, Mr Putin announced on Sunday that he had placed Russia's nuclear deterrent force on alert in response to Nato’s “aggressive” statements.

The move came as Russia and Ukraine sent delegations to the Belarusian border to commence ceasefire negotiations.

In the meantime, several Russian banks were removed from the Swift interbank system making it harder for Russian companies to do business internationally — by this point the most stringent financial measure taken against Russia by Western countries.

The European Union also banned Russian aircraft from flying over its airspace and agreed to send weapons and equipment to Ukraine in an unprecedented move.

“Another taboo has fallen. The taboo that the European Union was not providing arms in a war,” said the EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell.

February 28

Peace talks on the Belarusian border yielded no results and the UN estimated that 520,000 Ukrainians had fled the country.

Mr Zelenskyy called for fast-track membership of the EU “via a new special procedure” after signing an official request to join the 27-member bloc.

“I am sure we deserve this,” he said.

“I am sure that all this is possible.”

Analysts warned that Russia was preparing a much larger offensive on multiple fronts within Ukraine, but there is debate over whether initial Russian attacks had failed or whether they were “probing” attacks to evaluate the strength of enemy positions.

March 1

YouTube said it will block channels linked to Russia’s state-backed RT and Sputnik news channels across Europe effective immediately.

Satellite images from commercial imaging company Maxar show high resolution pictures of large military convoys approaching Kiev, some of which are several kilometres long.

Kharkov, Ukraine's second city and the site of heavy fighting during the Second World War, comes under heavy rocket fire for the first time in more than 77 years.