Roman Abramovich hit by suspected poisoning

Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich was among a group who suffered symptoms consistent with poisoning after attending peace talks in Ukraine.

The Russian oligarch, who is involved in negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow, is understood – along with at least two Ukrainian negotiators – to have developed red eyes, constant and painful tears and peeling skin on their faces and hands since the meeting at the beginning of this month, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Sources told the PA news agency that Mr Abramovich had since recovered and was continuing to try to help with the negotiations.

READ MORE UK sanctions 386 Russian politicians as Abramovich empire crumbles

It is understood the oligarch had been involved in talks about securing humanitarian corridors to allow Ukrainians to leave, and bringing other countries to the negotiating table.

The WSJ said the suspected attack had been orchestrated by hardliners in Russia who wanted to sabotage the talks.

The newspaper said Mr Abramovich met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the trip, but the Ukrainian leader was unaffected and his spokesman had no information about the alleged incident.