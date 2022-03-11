UK sanctions 386 Russian politicians as Abramovich empire crumbles

Britain has sanctioned 386 Russian politicians who backed President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, a day after hitting Roman Abramovich with asset freezes and a travel ban.

The Foreign Office on Friday unveiled the latest round of the UK’s sanctions on Russia.

Hundreds of politicians who voted to recognise the Ukrainian regions of Luhansk and Donetsk as independent have been hit by punitive measures, including a ban on travel to the UK and the freezing of assets.

Russian authorities on February 21 ratified treaties which recognised the independence of the regions which have been occupied by Russian-backed separatists since 2014. They also authorised Russian troops to enter the Ukrainian territory, only days before a full-scale invasion of the country was launched.

Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said those politicians were directly responsible for Russia's "barbaric war" against Ukraine.

"We’re targeting those complicit in Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine and those who support this barbaric war," she said. "We will not let up the pressure and will continue to tighten the screw on the Russian economy through sanctions.

"Together with our allies, we stand firmly beside our Ukrainian friends. We will continue to support Ukraine with humanitarian aid, defensive weapons and diplomatic work to isolate Russia internationally."

About 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine since the attack was launched, the UN's refugee agency said on Friday.

Russian-Israeli billionaire and Chelsea FC owner Mr Abramovich was sanctioned on Thursday, along with six oligarchs linked to the Kremlin.

The government said those targeted had “blood on their hands” from the attack on Ukraine.

Mr Abramovich last week announced he was selling the football club and the "net proceeds" would be donated to Ukrainian war victims.

But the sale has now been put on hold due to the sanctions.

Chelsea can continue to operate but under strict conditions designed to prevent the club generating new revenue which could benefit the owner.

This includes the sale of any new tickets for home or away matches and a ban on the sale of merchandise.

The government was criticised for waiting two weeks after the invasion to sanction Mr Abramovich.

Technology minister Chris Philp suggested the government had delayed because it was trying to build a strong case against the tycoon.

"People like Abramovich have expensive lawyers and we want to make sure that we don't get challenged, that we've gone through carefully and methodically putting together a case that is watertight," he told Sky News.

And he told Times Radio he was “very confident” that Mr Abramovich and the six oligarchs would not be able to challenge the measures successfully.

Downing Street reminded Chelsea fans of the allegation that Mr Abramovich has supported the Putin regime after supporters chanted the club owner’s name in an apparent show of support.

“We understand the strength of feelings that Chelsea fans will have and the passion for their club, but it’s important to remember that these sanctions are being imposed on those who have provided support to the Putin regime and the brutal assault on Ukraine," a spokesman for the prime minister said.