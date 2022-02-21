Putin considers recognition for separatist Ukraine regions

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has signalled he is open to recognising two breakaway regions of Ukraine as independent, in a move that would be sure to inflame the precarious situation in Eastern Europe.

In a televised exchange, the Russian president told top security officials that he would decide on Monday on requests by the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic to be treated as independent.

Russia’s parliament made the same request last week, prompting an outcry from Western diplomats who said such a move would violate international law and kill off a long-stalled peace process in Ukraine.

With Russia feared to be seeking an excuse to invade Ukraine, any such backing could also open the door to a military intervention by the Kremlin under the guise of protecting allied states.

Russian troops assembled at Ukraine’s border claimed on Monday that they had killed five intruders whom they described as saboteurs, while Russian security services said a border checkpoint was destroyed in a separate incident.

Ukraine rejected both claims as false and accused Russia of sowing disinformation about the murky situation at the border.

In Britain, which has warned of a potential staged provocation by Russia, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said “elements of the Russian playbook” that could accompany an invasion were already “starting to play out in real time”.

Ben Wallace, the UK’s Defence Secretary, told MPs on Monday that Russian forces were continuing to move towards the border zone despite assurances from Moscow that it is not planning an invasion.

He said Russia's troop movements gave Britain "strong cause for concern that President Putin is still committed to an invasion".

“The ripples of anything that happens in Ukraine will be felt right across Europe, whether they are in Nato or not,” he said.

A car drives towards the town of Avdiivka in the Donetsk region, near the front line with pro-Russian separatists. AFP

Russia is widely suspected of supporting the pro-Kremlin rebels in eastern Ukraine in a war that has killed more than 14,000 people since 2014, although it denies this.

The two rebel leaders made co-ordinated appeals to Mr Putin on Monday, with Donetsk leader Denis Pushilin suggesting that Russian backing could “prevent casualties among civilians” in Ukraine.

A peace agreement brokered by France and Germany envisages partial self-government within Ukraine for the breakaway regions, but those accords have foundered and Moscow and Kiev blame each other for this.

The US previously said that any recognition of the two separatist regions would “necessitate a swift and firm response” from Western powers.

While that was not defined, the US and its allies have been preparing a package of sanctions that they say would be triggered if Mr Putin orders an attack on Ukraine.

Ukraine has called for those sanctions to be brought in immediately, an idea so far rejected by Washington on the grounds that they would lose their deterrent effect.

The EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said at a meeting in Brussels on Monday that work was complete on preparing European sanctions.

Hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough had earlier been raised after France said Mr Putin and US President Joe Biden had agreed in principle to hold talks.

But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dented those hopes on Monday by saying there were no concrete plans for such a summit and that it was premature to talk about them. Early gains in European stock trading were wiped out after Mr Peskov’s comments.

Russia did say that Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov would meet his US counterpart Antony Blinken in Geneva on Thursday.

Mr Lavrov told Mr Putin that dialogue should continue despite the fact that the West was “not ready to take in our central proposals”.

The central one of these is that Ukraine and other countries in the former Soviet sphere of influence should be barred from joining Nato. Alliance leaders say Moscow has no right to demand this.

There was further concern among diplomats about the situation in Belarus, which borders Ukraine to the south, and which announced on Sunday that allied Russian troops were staying on its territory indefinitely.

“In the shadows of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, we have seen more or less an annexation of Belarus, at least militarily, by the Russians,” said Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg.

“I have my doubts whether the Russians will ever pull out of Belarus again.”