Chelsea sale on hold as UK government impose sanctions on Roman Abramovich

The UK government on Wednesday seized Chelsea Football Club as it imposed tougher sanctions on Russian owner Roman Abramovich.

The club's assets were frozen as the UK cracked down on seven oligarchs in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The move means that the sale of the club has been put on hold. Abramovich confirmed last week that he was putting Chelsea on the market 19 years after buying it.

The news comes as New York Jets owner Woody Johnson and a private consortium from Saudi Arabia are said to have shown an interest in buying the club, which is worth an estimated £3 billion. Others who have expressed an interest include billionaire British businessman Nick Candy, Turkish billionaire Muhsin Bayrak. Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss and American Todd Boehly have also been linked.

There were reported to be as many as 300 parties interested in the purchase. A deadline of March 15 had been set for the club to consider the final bids.

The government is putting in place a license to make sure that the club can fulfil its fixtures and so that players and staff can be paid. However, player transfers are banned, as are new contracts.

CHELSEA'S NEXT FIVE GAMES Mar 10: Norwich(A) Mar 13: Newcastle(H) Mar 16: Lille(A) Mar 19: Middlesbrough(A) Apr 2: Brentford(H)

Season ticket holders can still attend matches but no further ticket sales can be made. The merchandise shop will be closed. The club must rely on matchday revenue such as the sale of food and drink at the ground as their only source of income until the situation is resolved.

The moves are intended to stop Abramovich from making a any profit from the club.

UK Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said the government is "committed to protecting" the club. "Football Clubs are cultural assets and the bedrock of our communities," she said in a tweet.

"I know this brings some uncertainty, but the government will work with the league and clubs to keep football being played while ensuring sanctions hit those intended."

Chelsea fans called on the government to involve them in any conversation about the future of the club.

The Chelsea Supporters Trust issued a statement on Twitter saying: "The CST notes with concern the Government's statement regarding the owner.

"Supporters MUST be involved in any conversation regarding ongoing impacts on the club and its global fan base.

"The CST implores the Government to conduct a swift process to minimise the uncertainty over Chelsea's future, for supporters and for supporters to be given a golden share as part of a sale of the club."