Second Roman Abramovich superyacht now heading for Turkey

A second superyacht linked to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich was spotted approaching the Turkish coast on Tuesday.

Ship tracking data showed the vessel heading towards the tourist resort of Marmaris a day after a yacht linked to the Chelsea FC owner docked in Bodrum in the country's south-west.

The yacht Eclipse was heading in the direction of Marmaris, about three kilometres from the port after cruising south-east of the Greek islands of Crete and Rhodes, data compiled by monitoring site Marine Traffic, seen by Reuters, showed.

The data also showed the superyacht Solaris remained moored in Bodrum, some 80km away, having skirted the waters of EU countries that have sanctioned the oligarch over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

There was no indication that Abramovich was on board either of the vessels. He was among several wealthy Russians added last week to an EU blacklist as governments have acted in recent days to seize yachts and other luxury assets from them.

World governments are seeking to isolate President Vladimir Putin and his allies over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which the Kremlin calls a "special military operation".

Last week, Mr Abramovich flew into Moscow after leaving Istanbul in his private jet. According to flight-tracking data it was a second trip by a jet linked to Mr Abramovich between the Turkish city and the Russian capital in three days.

A representative for Mr Abramovich did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

The 140-metre Solaris docked in Bodrum on Monday afternoon, slightly more than a week after it left Montenegro's Adriatic resort town of Tivat on March 13.

Since then the vessel, which sails under a Bermuda flag according Marine Traffic, had tracked south and rounded the Greek island of Crete in recent days before reaching Turkish waters on Monday morning.

Also on Monday, a luxurious superyacht linked to Russian billionaire Dmitrievich Pumpyansky was detained by authorities after docking in Gibraltar.