Ukraine president asks energy producers to increase output

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on energy producing countries on Saturday to increase output so that Russia cannot use its oil and gas wealth to “blackmail” other nations.

Addressing the Doha Forum international conference by video link, Mr Zelenskyy said countries such as Qatar could make a contribution to the stabilising of Europe.

“They can do much to restore justice. The future of Europe depends on your effort. I ask you to increase the output of energy to ensure that everyone in Russia understands that no country can use energy as a weapon and blackmail the world,” he said in translated comments.

The month-long invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Europe's leading gas supplier, sharpened concerns of disruption to energy supplies and increased scrutiny of EU countries' reliance on imported fossil fuels.

No country is insured against shocks from disruptions to food supply happening because of Russia's invasion of his country, Mr Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine is one of the world's largest grain producers.

“The world's markets have not yet overcome the repercussions of the [coronavirus] pandemic, from the price shocks of food. No one is insured against these shocks, and you cannot be insured if there is a physical scarcity of food,” he said.

“Russian troops are covering fields in Ukraine for miles, they are exploding agrarian equipment.”