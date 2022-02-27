Vladimir Putin puts Russian nuclear forces on alert

President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian nuclear forces to be put on alert on Sunday in response to economic sanctions and what he called the “aggressive statements” of leading Nato powers.

In a serious escalation of tension, the Russian leader told his senior defence officials to put nuclear deterrent forces in “special regime of combat duty” after four days of air and ground attacks on Ukraine’s cities and strategic areas using conventional warfare.

The comments came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office said the two sides would meet at an unidentified site on the border of Belarus.

Russia flew a delegation to the country hours earlier.

The nuclear escalation was part of what the US said was a pattern of behaviour seen in Mr Putin before. Before the assault, he had warned nations that he would retaliate harshly if they intervened in the conflict and mentioned the country’s status as a nuclear power.

“President Putin is continuing to escalate this war in a manner that is totally unacceptable,” said the US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield. “And we have to continue to condemn his actions.”

EU foreign ministers were meeting this evening to discuss further arms for Ukraine and adopting further “tough” economic sanctions, said Josep Borrell, the bloc’s chief foreign minister.

The German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday that his country had committed another €100 billion for its military, the latest of several pledges to step up his country’s response to the Russian threat. He told a special session of the Bundestag the investment was needed “to protect our freedom and our democracy”.

It was not known what the impact of Mr Putin’s nuclear order would be because land and submarine-based nuclear forces are on alert at all times.

If Mr Putin is raising the nuclear combat readiness of his bombers or ordering more ballistic missile submarines to sea, the US might feel compelled to respond in kind, said Hans Kristensen, a nuclear analyst at the Federation of American Scientists.

Max Bergmann, a former US State Department official, called Mr Putin’s talk predictable but dangerous sabre rattling.

“Things could spiral out of control,” said Mr Bergmann, now a senior fellow at the Centre for American Progress, a think tank.

The view was echoed by a senior defence official who told Reuters that “It’s .... putting in play forces that, if there’s a miscalculation, could make things much, much more dangerous.”

Videos posted on Ukrainian media showed Russian troops and military vehicles moving into the country’s second city of Kharkiv, which has a population of 1.4 million.

Russian forces blew up a gas pipeline, prompting the government to warn people to cover their windows with damp cloth or gauze as protection from smoke.

Huge explosions were heard early on Sunday in Kiev but the capital was relatively quiet during the day during a strict 39-hour curfew. Residents remained inside their homes, in underground garages and subway stations in anticipation of a major assault.