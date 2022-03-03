Ukranian nationals arriving in the UAE still eligible for visas on arrival

Faisal Lutfi, Assistant Undersecretary for Consular Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has announced that Ukrainian nationals continue to be eligible for visa on arrival to the UAE. In a statement issued Wednesday night by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mr Lutfi confirmed that Ukrainians can get visas on arrival.

The UAE is also continuing to provide critical services to Ukrainian nationals in the UAE who require assistance, in coordination with the Embassy of Ukraine in the UAE, according to the statement.

On Wednesday, the United Arab Emirates announced $5 million in humanitarian aid to benefit civilians impacted by the situation in Ukraine.

The contribution was made to the United Nations’ Humanitarian Flash Appeal and the Regional Refugee Response Plan for Ukraine in line with the UAE’s emphasis on humanitarian solidarity in times of conflict.

The UAE underscored the importance of focusing on the deteriorating humanitarian situation for civilians by ensuring their protection and ensuring access for humanitarian agencies to help those affected.

The country is also focused on the safe passage for those seeking to leave the country without discrimination orr obstacles as stated during the UN Security Council’s meeting on the Ukranian humanitarian situation on February 28.