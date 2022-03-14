EU imposes fourth set of sanctions against Russia

The EU has has approved a new set of sanctions to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

France, which holds the EU presidency, said the bloc “in consultation with our international partners, has approved a fourth package of sanctions targeting individuals and entities involved in the aggression against Ukraine, as well as several sectors of the Russian economy”.

The French presidency said the bloc also approved a declaration to the World Trade Organisation “on suspending the application of the most-favoured nation clause for Russia, and suspending the examination of Belarus’s application for accession to the WTO”.

If Russia is suspended, its companies would no longer receive special treatment in the bloc.

The announcements were in line with what leaders had announced at the Versailles summit last Friday, that a stringent package of sanctions would be introduced if Russia continued its invasion of Ukraine.

The exact details of the latest package of sanctions will only be known after publication in the EU’s official journal.

Since the war started last month, the EU has adopted tough measures against Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia’s financial system and its oligarchs.

Last week, the bloc’s nations agreed to impose further sanctions on 160 people and added restrictions on the export of maritime navigation and radio communications technology.

They also decided to exclude three Belarusian banks from Swift, the dominant system for global financial transactions. Altogether, EU restrictive measures now apply to a total of 862 people and 53 entities.

After the meeting, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the fourth package of sanctions would further isolate Russia “and drain the resources it uses to finance this barbaric war”.

Ms von der Leyen said the EU would work in collaboration with Group of Seven countries to increase the pressure against Moscow.

Efforts to agree on an oil boycott against Russia are complicated, because some EU countries, including Germany and Italy, are much more dependent on Russian energy.

Poland, for example, receives 67 per cent of its oil from Russia while Ireland receives only 5 per cent.