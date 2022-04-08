Outrage after 39 killed in missile attack on Ukrainian train station

A missile hit a crowded train station in eastern Ukraine that was an evacuation point for civilians, killing dozens of people, Ukrainian authorities said on Friday after saying that they expected even worse evidence of war crimes in parts of the country previously held by Russian troops.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that thousands of people were at the train station when the missile struck. The Russian Defence Ministry denied targeting the station in Kramatorsk, a city in the eastern Donetsk region, but Mr Zelenskyy blamed Russia for the bodies lying in what looked like an outdoor waiting area.

“The inhuman Russians are not changing their methods. Without the strength or courage to stand up to us on the battlefield, they are cynically destroying the civilian population,” the president said on social media. “This is an evil without limits. And if it is not punished, then it will never stop.”

Kramatorsk train station goes down as yet another tragedy. A war crime. #Russia specifically targeted a place with a crowd of civilians: mothers, children, old people. The barbarities just shifted to a new location — Lesia Vasylenko (@lesiavasylenko) April 8, 2022

The White House decried the "horrific and devastating images" of the deadly attack. Blood smears were visible on the ground, which was littered with suitcases and backpacks.

The US will continue to support Ukraine against Russian aggression, White House spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield told CNN.

Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said she was “appalled” by the reports. “The targeting of civilians is a war crime. We will hold Russia and Putin to account,” she said.

Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, visiting Romania for talks, said the strike was a repeat of the Russian president and his generals targeting civilians.

Speaking in Constanta, he said: “Not very far away this morning in a place called Kramatorsk, what appear to be Russian missiles struck civilian people queuing for trains to seek a safer place from the war.

"The striking of civilians and critical infrastructure is a war crime. These were precision missiles aimed at people trying to seek humanitarian shelter.”

The regional governor of Donetsk, Pavlo Kyrylenko, later said that 39 people were killed and 87 wounded. The office of Ukraine’s prosecutor general said about 4,000 civilians were in and around the station, most of them women and children there in response to calls to leave the area before Russian forces arrived.

“The people just wanted to get away for evacuation,” Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said while visiting Bucha, a city north of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, where journalists and returning Ukrainians discovered scores of bodies on streets and in mass graves after Russian troops withdrew.

Ms Venediktova spoke as workers pulled corpses from a mass grave near a church in spitting rain. Black body bags were laid out in rows in the mud. None of the dead were Russians, she said. Most of them had been shot. The prosecutor general’s office is investigating the deaths as possible war crimes.

After failing to take Ukraine’s capital and withdrawing from northern Ukraine, Russia has shifted its focus to the Donbas, a mostly Russian-speaking, industrial region in east Ukraine where Moscow-backed rebels have been fighting Ukrainian forces for eight years and control some areas. The train station is in government-controlled territory.

Ukrainian officials warned residents this week to leave as soon as possible for safer parts of the country and said they and Russia had agreed to establish evacuation routes in the east.

In his nightly video address, Mr Zelenskyy predicted more gruesome discoveries would be made in northern cities and towns as the Russians depart. He said horrors worse than the ones in Bucha had surfaced in Borodianka, another settlement outside the capital.

“And what will happen when the world learns the whole truth about what the Russian troops did in Mariupol?” Mr Zelenskyy said late on Thursday, referring to the besieged southern port that has endured some of the greatest suffering since Russia invaded Ukraine.

“There, on every street, is what the world saw in Bucha and other towns in the Kyiv region after the departure of the Russian troops. The same cruelty. The same terrible crimes.”

Spurred by reports that Russian forces committed atrocities in areas around the capital, Nato countries agreed to increase their supply of arms after Ukraine’s foreign minister pleaded for weapons from the alliance and other sympathetic countries to help face down an expected offensive in the east.

Expand Autoplay European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal visit the town of Bucha, outside of Kyiv, Ukraine. Reuters

The mayor of Bucha, Anatoliy Fedoruk, said investigators found at least three sites of mass shootings of civilians during the Russian occupation. Most victims died from gunshots, not from shelling, he said, and some corpses with their hands tied were “dumped like firewood” into mass graves, including one at a children’s camp.

Mr Fedoruk said 320 civilians were confirmed dead as of Wednesday, but he expected more as bodies are found in the city that was home to 50,000 people. Only 3,700 remain, he said.

Ukrainian and several western leaders blame the massacres on Moscow’s troops. The weekly magazine Der Spiegel reported that Germany’s foreign intelligence agency intercepted radio messages between Russian soldiers discussing killings of civilians. Russia falsely claims that the scenes in Bucha were staged.

In a rare acknowledgment of the war’s cost to Russia, a Kremlin spokesman said on Thursday that the country has suffered major troop causalities during its six-week military operation in Ukraine.

“Yes, we have significant losses of troops and it is a huge tragedy for us,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sky News.

Mr Peskov also hinted that the fighting might be over “in the foreseeable future”, telling Sky that Russian troops were “doing their best to bring an end to that operation”.

Asked about his remarks on Friday, Mr Peskov said his reference to troop losses was based on the most recent Russian Defence Ministry numbers. The ministry reported on March 25 that 1,351 Russian troops had been killed in Ukraine.

“It is a significant number,” Mr Peskov said during his daily conference call with reporters.

In anticipation of intensified attacks by Russian forces, hundreds of Ukrainians fled villages in the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions that were either under attack or occupied.

Marina Morozova and her husband fled from Kherson, the first major city to fall to the Russians.

“They are waiting for a big battle. We saw shells that did not explode. It was horrifying,” she said.

Ms Morozova, 69, said only Russian television and radio was available. The Russians handed out humanitarian aid, she said, and filmed the distribution.

Anxious to keep moving away from Russian troops, the co