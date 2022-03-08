Ukraine's refugees: UN map shows 2m have fled and where they are heading

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

The number of people who have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded the country has risen above 2 million, the UN's refugee agency said.

Out of the total 2,011,312 refugees recorded as of noon Central European Time on Tuesday, more than half — about 1,204,302 — had crossed into Poland.

More than 100,000 have arrived in Hungary and Slovakia, while others have reached Moldova and Romania, and smaller numbers went to Russia or Belarus.

Many more are expected to follow them in leaving Ukraine, with the UN fearing that more than 4 million will eventually be forced out by the war.

UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi said a million represents about 2 per cent of Ukraine’s population.

“I have worked in refugee emergencies for almost 40 years, and rarely have I seen an exodus as rapid as this one,” he said.

“Hour by hour, minute by minute, more people are fleeing the terrifying reality of violence. Countless have been displaced inside the country.

“And unless there is an immediate end to the conflict, millions more are likely to be forced to flee Ukraine.”

As people leave Ukraine, those arriving in the European Union — Poland, Slovak Republic, Hungary and Romania — can move about with relative freedom.

EU and national leaders have been keen to talk of open borders and welcoming the refugees.

But moving across the continent is not easy for refugees, particularly those who have left with few or no belongings, and limited funds.

The EU is preparing to grant Ukrainians the right to stay and work in the 27-nation bloc for up to three years, reviving a law that has been unused since the aftermath of the collapse of Yugoslavia.

“It is our duty to take in those who flee war,” said French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin.

Refugees outside a temporary centre in Przemysl, Poland. The number of people fleeing the war in Ukraine reached two million on Tuesday, the UN's refugee agency has said. Reuters

Germany has said more than 5,000 have entered the country but the figure could be far higher. On the westernmost shores of the EU, Ireland has confirmed more than 100 arrivals.

Ylva Johansson, EU Commissioner for Home Affairs, said: “We are in a very, very dangerous situation with the developments in Ukraine. We have to prepare for millions of refugees to come to the European Union.”

Some businesses are helping. Hotel chains have offered free rooms, train companies have offered free travel and mobile phone giants are scrapping roaming charges for Ukrainian refugees.

For those arriving in Moldova, Moscow-allied Belarus and Russia, the options appear more limited.

Before the military action began, 96,000 moved into the Russian Federation from Donetsk and Luhansk, two pro-Russian regions that have been fighting Ukrainian rule and which Russia recognised as “independent” days before the war.