Green Party wins key UK by-election dominated by battle for Muslim vote

The Green Party has won the Gorton and Denton by-election in a vote where the Gaza war became the hotbed issue during a campaign that descended into accusations of sectarianism.

Hannah Spencer, the Green candidate, won with 14,980 votes, beating Reform UK's Matt Goodwin (10,578 votes), and Labour's Angeliki Stogia (9,364), into second and third respectively.

Muslims make up more than a quarter of the 80,000 voters in Gorton and Denton, and the poll came to be widely seen as a referendum on the direction of travel in UK politics.

In her victory speech, Ms Spencer told her new constituents: "Our struggles might not be the same, but we stick up for each other."

"Earning your trust starts now," she added, while making clear that she will "work hard" for those who didn't vote for her and calling out "politicians and divisive figures" who "scapegoat" others.

Turnout was 47.62 per cent - slightly lower than at the 2024 general election, when it was 47.8 per cent.

The vote was triggered by the resignation of former Labour MP Andrew Gwynne on health grounds. Prior to this by-election, it had been considered a safe Labour seat.

Three-way fight

Victory for the Greens is a major coup for the party, who campaigned on a platform of "Stop Reform" and "Stop Islamaphobia" as Nigel Farage's populists had at one stage looked likely to capitalise on Labour's poor polling performance nationally.

Opinion polls prior to voting reinforced the fracturing of British politics, with the centre imploding and voters moving to the far left or right.

It was thought tactical voting by those anxious to keep Reform out would substantially influence the result, and that appears to be how it transpired.

Ms Spencer hinged her campaign on appealing to the constituency's large Pakistani community, distributing leaflets in Urdu showing her posing in front of a mosque wearing a keffiyeh and urging voters to “make Labour pay”.

The leaflet also featured newspaper headlines showing the proposal by Mr Farage’s Reform to ban visas for Pakistani migrants.

Another campaign video accused Reform’s candidate, GB News presenter Matt Goodwin, of being someone who would “fuel the flames of Islamophobia” as the area's MP.