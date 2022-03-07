Oil prices soar to highest since 2008 as US considers banning Russian crude

Oil prices sored above $130 a barrel, their highest since 2008 in early trading on Monday after the US said it is considering banning the import of Russian crude and is discussing such a move with its European allies, in a bid to freeze the world's second largest energy exporter out of global markets and isolate Moscow economically for its military offensive in Ukraine.

Brent, the global benchmark for two thirds of the world's oil, hit $139.13 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the gauge that tracks US crude, jumped to $130.50 in early.

Both key benchmarks receded by 6.01am UAE time, but remained high, with Brent up 8.13 per cent at $127.7 per barrel time and WTI 6.92 per cent higher at $123.7.

Brent hit a record high of $147.02 on July 11, 2008 amid the global financial crisis, while WTI soared to $146.90.

"We are now in very active discussions with our European partners about banning the import of Russian oil to our countries, while of course, at the same time, maintaining a steady global supply of oil," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview on NBC's Meet the Press show

The world could be on the brink of an energy crisis rivalling the 1970s, according to Daniel Yergin, vice chairman of IHS Markit and a renowned author and energy market historian.

“This is going to be a really big disruption in terms of logistics, and people are going to be scrambling for barrels,” Mr Yergin said last week. “This is a supply crisis. It’s a logistics crisis. It’s a payment crisis, and this could well be on the scale of the 1970s.”

On Saturday, the International Monetary Fund said the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the subsequent sanctions imposed on Moscow as a result, will have a "severe impact" on the global economy.

.

The continuing conflict has already driven up energy and commodity prices, adding inflationary pressures from supply chain disruptions and sending a wave of more than one million Ukrainian refugees to neighbouring countries.

"While the situation remains highly fluid and the outlook is subject to extraordinary uncertainty, the economic consequences are already very serious," said Kristalina Georgieva, the IMF's managing director.

"The sanctions on Russia will also have a substantial impact on the global economy and financial markets, with significant spillovers to other countries."

In 2020, Russia produced about 10.2 million barrels a day of crude oil and natural gas condensate, placing it second after the US, with Saudi Arabia in third place, according to the 2021 BP Statistical Review of World Energy. It is also the second-largest producer of natural gas in the world. Russia is also a major producer of metals including aluminium, platinum, copper and palladium, and their prices have climbed because of the crisis.

Multi-year high oil prices have already raised transport costs, exacerbating already high inflation levels that are driving up the prices of basic goods and denting the tentative growth of the global economy that was just recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The conflict in Ukraine could reduce the level of global gross domestic product by 1 per cent by 2023, or about $1 trillion, and add up to 3 per cent to global inflation in 2022 and about 2 percentage points in 2023, according to the UK’s National Institute for Economic and Social Research.

Western sanctions on Russia have targeted its central bank, disconnected key banks from the global Swift payments network and banned the country from doing business in the US dollar, euro, yen and pounds. Punitive measures against Russia also include freezing Moscow's assets and denying it access to western financial markets, curtailing its ability to raise funding.

The Moscow stock exchange was closed all of last week after it fell more than 45 per cent before closing 33 per cent lower the last week of February, making it the fifth-worst plunge in stock market history. The country's rouble was trading at 112.5 to the US dollar on Monday, well beyond its 75 range to the greenback. Year to date the currency is down about 50 per cent.