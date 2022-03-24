Biden in Brussels as Nato kicks off three summits on Ukraine

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

Nato leaders including US President Joe Biden assembled in Brussels on Thursday for the first of three back-to-back summits aimed at strengthening the West’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Biden's motorcade arrived at Nato headquarters as a day of diplomatic drama dawned on which the leaders of the G7 and the European Union will also discuss the multi-tiered military, humanitarian and economic crisis that the war has produced.

Arriving as the war entered its second month, Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said leaders would agree to a more muscular posture on the alliance's eastern flank to confront the “most serious security crisis in a generation”.

They were challenged to “keep the flame of freedom alive” by Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he announced that the UK would send 6,000 defensive missiles and £25 million ($33m) in funding for the Ukrainian military.

Mr Johnson also suggested going after Mr Putin's gold reserves as leaders discuss the possibility of further sanctions, including a potential boycott of Russian energy. Other leaders talked about undermining Russia's progress in the war.

"We must ensure that the decision to invade a sovereign independent country is understood to be a strategic failure that carries with it ruinous costs for Putin and Russia," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

Mr Biden landed in Belgium on Air Force One late on Wednesday, with a police cordon and barbed-wire fortifications providing the backdrop to his first visit to Europe since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the attack on Ukraine.

Nato's 30 heads of government will hear an address from Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he pleads for more weapons to drive out the Russian invaders.

Nato help for Ukraine

Nato was expected to offer equipment to Ukraine to protect against nuclear, chemical and biological threats, with the summit taking place in the shadow of what Mr Stoltenberg described as dangerous sabre-rattling by the Kremlin.

He said any chemical attack would risk the spread of contamination into Nato territory but did not say whether this would be regarded as an attack sufficient to trigger the bloc’s Article 5 defence commitment. Mr Johnson said the Russian president had "already crossed the red line into barbarism".

Sweden said on the eve of the summit that it would double its military contribution with 5,000 additional anti-tank weapons and more de-mining equipment.

But there was no sign of Nato changing its mind on Mr Zelenskyy’s request for a no-fly zone in Ukraine’s skies, which western leaders say would escalate the conflict by bringing the alliance’s forces into direct combat with Russia.

“We will not send in Nato troops on the ground or Nato planes in the air,” Mr Stoltenberg said. “That will cause even more suffering, even more death, even more destruction.”

Leaders were poised to agree new troop deployments in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania and Slovakia to shore up the alliance’s eastern flank in what diplomats are calling a changed security environment.

The secretary general said this should be the first step in what he called a “reset of our deterrence and defence” to deal with a more hostile Russia. Countries including Germany, Belgium and Lithuania plan to increase defence spending.

Baltic leaders are especially concerned about the threat on their doorstep, particularly after the invasion exposed Belarus's close military ties to Russia, and want Nato's revised posture to ensure that they can defend themselves if they are attacked rather than waiting to be liberated by foreign troops.

"We don’t have any buffer any more," said Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, whose country is sandwiched between Belarus and the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad. "We don’t have the time to react and this changes the military calculus of Nato entirely."

G7 and EU meet

Mr Zelenskyy said he was “waiting for meaningful steps” from Nato, the G7 and the European Union as all three groups prepared for talks on Thursday.

The G7 meeting, which will take place at Nato headquarters, was expected to end with an agreement on tougher sanctions enforcement after western powers imposed a wave of penalties on Russia’s economy.

The leaders of the UK, US, France, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan will agree an initiative so that any Russian attempts to evade sanctions “can be dealt with effectively”, said US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

The US was also preparing to punish more individuals in the Kremlin’s inner circle by adding them to the sanctions list covering oligarchs and political figures.

Beyond that, allies will debate the question of banning energy imports from Russia to cut off one of Moscow’s most lucrative sources of funding, a step the US has already taken.

Mr Sullivan said an “intense back-and-forth” between the US and its allies would culminate in an announcement on Friday as Europe tries to end its reliance on Russian oil and gas.

The G7 will also discuss the energy picture and the effect on global food security of the war in Ukraine, one of the world’s top wheat producers.

Once that meeting is over, Mr Biden and his entourage will move across town for a guest appearance at a European Council summit.

Council president Charles Michel said leaders would discuss support for Ukraine in the “dramatic circumstances” of the war as well as humanitarian assistance for the millions of refugees who have fled the country.

In a summit stretching into Friday, the EU’s 27 leaders are expected to endorse a new strategic blueprint that envisages a more security-conscious bloc armed with a 5,000-troop rapid response force.

But they are unlikely to find consensus on the question of Ukraine's application for EU membership, which is strongly supported by many countries in Eastern Europe but which western leaders have said will not be fast-tracked.

Mr Biden will head to Poland on Friday to visit US troops stationed on Nato’s eastern flank and speak to humanitarian experts in the country bearing the brunt of the refugee flow from Ukraine.