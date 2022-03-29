Russia and Ukraine meet in Turkey to discuss ending war

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

Talks in Turkey between Russia and Ukraine need “concrete results”, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told negotiators on Tuesday as both sides arrived with little expectation of a breakthrough.

“Stopping this tragedy is up to all sides,” he said. “In a fair peace, there are no losing parties and the extension of conflict is to nobody's benefit.”

He said that progress on Tuesday in Turkey could pave the way for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to meet in person.

Ukrainian and Russian delegations are meeting in Istanbul's Dolmabahce Palace for direct peace talks on Tuesday and Wednesday after previous rounds of negotiations in Turkey and on the Belarus border have failed to end the fighting.

“As a country that has previously witnessed a lot of suffering, we do not wish for a similar situation to arise in the northern part of the Black Sea,” Mr Erdogan said in a speech before the negotiations.

Separately, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said the government hoped to open three humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from besieged towns and cities on Tuesday.

She said this would include trying to establish a safe corridor for people to leave the encircled southern port city of Mariupol in private vehicles.