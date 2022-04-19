G7, Nato and EU leaders to discuss sending heavy weapons to Ukraine

Sending heavy weapons to the Ukraine will be at the top of the agenda when G7, Nato and EU leaders hold talks on Tuesday as Kyiv increases pressure on allies to send more arms.

The meeting was called by US President Joe Biden and will take place against the backdrop of the battle for the Donbas region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is calling on allies to offer more support for his country's military amid fierce clashes in the east of the country.

Mr Biden will discuss the crisis with representatives of the G7, Nato and EU, including the leaders of the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Japan, Poland and Romania.

As the two-month conflict enters a new phase with Russian forces carrying out an offensive in Donbas, Kyiv is demanding heavy weapons to help fighters defending the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Russian military vehicles travel near the south-eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol on Monday. AP

Mr Zelenskyy has repeatedly issued warnings about the risk of the war spilling over into other European countries – including Nato members – if Russia's ambitions are not curbed.

On Sunday, Ukraine asked G7 nations to pledge $50 billion in financial support, said Oleh Ustenko, Mr Zelenskyy's economic adviser.

Kyiv is also considering issuing 0 per cent coupon bonds to help it cover a war-linked budget deficit over the next six months, Mr Ustenko said.

“The president has asked G7 countries to provide $50bn in funding for Ukraine. We are using several parallel routes at the same time,” Mr Ustenko said.

Kyiv is also considering whether to request a Special Drawing Rights loan from the International Monetary Fund, he said.

He said Ukraine was recording losses of about $7bn a month, which would add up to about $50bn over a six-month period.

A representative for the Pentagon said “of course they can win this” when asked about the Ukrainians’ prospects in the war against Russia.

The Russian Defence Ministry said it struck 1,260 targets in Ukraine overnight.

Kreminna is the first city to fall to Russian forces as part of their renewed bid to take control of the Donbas, the Luhansk regional governor said on Tuesday.

The city, home to more than 18,000 people, is about 100 kilometres south-east of the capital Kyiv.

"Kreminna is under the control of the 'Orcs' [Russians]. They have entered the city," said Sergiy Gaiday, the regional Governor of Luhansk.

"Our defenders had to withdraw. They have entrenched themselves in new positions and continue to fight the Russian army."

Russian forces attacked from all sides, he said.

"It is impossible to calculate the number of dead among the civilian population. We have official statistics – about 200 dead – but in reality there are many more," he said, without making clear what period the estimated death toll covered.

There are signs the UK is prepared to step up its support for Ukraine. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is expected to announce that armoured anti-aircraft vehicles will be sent to the country.

The Stormer vehicle launches Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles that can be used against planes and helicopters.

The provision of Stormers could be officially confirmed this week.

A defence source quoted by The Sun said it was “no secret that the UK has committed to helping Ukraine with its anti-air capabilities".

"The Defence Secretary will be making a statement to Parliament this week,” the source said.

Germany, a member of the G7 and Nato, appears to be sceptical about pledging to ship more weapons to Ukraine.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz was last week accused by his coalition partners of stalling on commitments to arm Ukrainian forces.

Mr Scholz initiated a historic reversal of Germany’s previous frugal defence policy in the early stages of the invasion. But he has since appeared hesitant to push beyond initial supplies of protective equipment, munitions and rockets for Ukraine.

Nadia looks at the coffin of her husband who was killed during the Russian war on Ukraine, at a cemetery in Bucha. AFP

His position risks undermining his country’s image abroad as a reliable ally, said Anton Hofreiter, who leads the German parliament’s Europe committee.

“The problem is in the chancellery,” he told RTL television.

“We must now finally begin supplying Ukraine with what it needs, and that includes heavy weapons.”

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will travel to Kyiv this week to meet Mr Zelenskyy, a government source in Madrid said.

Mr Sanchez will be the latest in a series of world leaders to travel to the Ukrainian capital since Russian forces withdrew from surrounding towns and villages.