UAE shuts down 12 unlicensed domestic worker recruitment offices

The UAE has closed 12 offices involved in the unlicensed recruitment of domestic workers.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation on Wednesday said the cases had been referred to the public prosecution service. It revealed that 300 violations by 57 domestic worker recruitment offices were detected in 2025.

The ministry said recruitment offices that violate legal or administrative regulations will not be tolerated. It encouraged customers to report any negative practices through official digital platforms or by calling 80084.

Customers are advised to check the credibility of businesses advertising on social media via the call centre on 600590000.

More than 200 social media accounts promoting domestic worker recruitment services were closed earlier this month.

What is the law?

In 2022, a domestic labour law boosting workers' rights and clamping down on rogue recruiters and employers came into effect. The updated legislation strengthened regulations safeguarding thousands of employees across the Emirates.

The directives increased the range of offences. Punishment includes fines of between Dh20,000 and Dh100,000 ($5,450 and $27,230) and up to six months in prison for anyone who provides false information or fake documents to employ domestic helpers.

People who hire unlicensed workers, recruit staff but do not provide a job, or use domestic worker permits for other purposes will be fined a minimum of Dh50,000 and a maximum of Dh200,000.

The same penalty applies to those who close recruitment agencies without settling wages owed to domestic workers.

Fines of between Dh200,000 and Dh1 million and prison for up to one year can be imposed for attempting to employ a worker – on a full-time or temporary basis – without a permit and misusing login credentials for the ministry's online portal.