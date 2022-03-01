State of the Union: Biden tackles division at home and war overseas

Facing disquiet at home and danger abroad, President Joe Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address at a deeply challenging moment for the nation as he aims to navigate the country out of the pandemic, reboot his stalled domestic agenda and confront Russian aggression.

The White House had conceived Tuesday night's speech as an opportunity to highlight the improving coronavirus outlook, rebrand Mr Biden's domestic policy priorities and show a path to lower costs for families grappling with soaring inflation.

But it has taken on new significance with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and nuclear sabre-rattling by President Vladimir Putin.

Mr Biden planned in his remarks to highlight the bravery of Ukrainian defenders and the resolve of a newly reinvigorated western alliance that has worked to rearm the country's military and cripple Russia's economy through sanctions.

He will speak to “the importance of the United States as a leader in the world, standing up for values, standing up for global norms,” Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

Mr Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by phone a few hours before his speech at the Capitol.

But US voters generally care little about foreign policy. After the embarrassing end last year to the two-decade long Afghanistan war — in which the US withdrew as the Taliban returned to power — they care even less.

The president may be engaged in a titanic struggle with Moscow, but he should recall the fate of George HW Bush, who presided over the fall of the Soviet Union in December 1991 and was voted out of office less than a year later.

In that election, Democratic strategist James Carville coined the famous motto “the economy, stupid” to keep Bush's replacement Bill Clinton on the one message he thought really mattered.

Mr Biden will address a mask-optional crowd in the House chamber, one sign of the easing coronavirus threat. But he will also speak from within a newly fenced Capitol, with security ramped up after last year's insurrection.

Security fencing surrounds the US Capitol on the morning of President Joe Biden's first State of the Union address. EPA

Rising energy prices as a result of Russia's war in Ukraine risk exacerbating inflation in the US, which is already at its highest level in 40 years, eating into people's earnings and threatening the economic recovery from the pandemic.

And while the geopolitical crisis in Eastern Europe may have helped to cool partisan tension in Washington, it can't erase the political and cultural discord that is casting doubt on Mr Biden's ability to deliver on his pledge to promote national unity.

Mr Biden is speaking to an American public that is frustrated with his performance. A February AP-NORC poll found that more people disapproved than approved of how he is handling the job — 55 per cent to 44 per cent. That's down from a 60 per cent favourable rating last July.

White House officials acknowledge the mood of the country is “sour”, citing the lingering pandemic and inflation.

In his speech, Mr Biden will highlight progress from a year ago — with the majority of the US population now vaccinated and millions more people back at work — but also acknowledge that the job is not yet done, a recognition of American discontent.

Time is running short for the president, who needs to salvage his first-term agenda to revive the political fortunes of his party before November’s midterm elections.

House Republicans say the word “crisis” describes the state of the union under Mr Biden and Democrats — from an energy policy that lets Russia sell oil abroad to challenges at home over jobs and immigration.

“We’re going to push the president to do the right thing,” said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Agencies contributed to this report