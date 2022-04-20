Ukrainian refugee crisis reaches grim 5m milestone

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

The number of Ukrainian refugees who have fled the Russian invasion has hit the 5 million mark as the war enters its ninth week, UN data indicated on Wednesday.

Since President Vladimir Putin ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Eastern Europe has been hit by one of the biggest refugee crises in modern times and the fastest growing exodus since the Second World War.

The UN refugee agency said on Wednesday that the number of Ukrainians to have fled abroad had reached 5,034,439.

Poland has absorbed the brunt of the rush, offering sanctuary to 2,825,463 refugees, followed by Romania, which has taken in 757,047, the figures show.

Hungary has accepted 471,080 while 426,960 Ukrainians have fled to Moldova.

A total of 342,813 Ukrainians have sought sanctuary in Slovakia and 23,759 have gone to Belarus.

Ukrainian refugee children are given toys by a Romanian fireman after crossing the border. AFP

More than half a million Ukrainians have arrived in Russia since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine was launched.

Some Ukrainians claim they were sent to Russia against their will with the country's human rights ombudswoman estimating 33,000 have been forcibly deported from the besieged areas of Mariupol alone. Last month Russia listed the whereabouts of 95,909 people across Russia who had left Ukraine.

The majority of those who have left Ukraine are women, children and elderly people.

About 7.1 million Ukrainians are internally displaced, the World Health Organisation said on Monday.

The number of refugees returning to their homeland is on the rise, according to the WHO, which said reports from border services suggest more than 870,000 people have re-entered after seeking refuge abroad.

Shabia Mantoo, spokeswoman for the UN Refugee Agency, said the “staggering” numbers of Ukrainians who have been forced to either flee abroad or relocate within the warzone represented lives and livelihoods being torn apart.

“Well the number of refugees that are fleeing across the borders continues to increase on a daily basis,” she said. “So in less than two months, about eight weeks, we’ve seen quarter of Ukraine’s population, more than 12 million people in total, including five million refugees but also about 7.5 million people inside the country that have been forced to flee their homes.

“So this is staggering amount of people that had to leave their homes, their possessions, in some cases family members behind. Millions of lives have been shattered and their lives torn apart by this war.”

Just three weeks ago, when the number reached 4 million, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) was saying it had exceeded the worst-case predictions.

The refugee exodus reached the grim milestone of 5 million as the battle for the Donbas region got under way.

Mr Putin has launched a renewed offensive on the eastern flank of Ukraine after failing in his bid to capture the capital Kyiv.

Reports have suggested an increase in military activity in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions in the Donbas region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the battle had begun in his overnight address to the nation.

“Now, we can already state that the Russian troops have begun the battle for the Donbas, for which they have been preparing for a long time,” he told Ukraine.

Mr Zelenskyy said a “significant part of the entire Russian army is now concentrated on this offensive”.

“No matter how many Russian troops are driven there, we will fight,” Mr Zelenskyy said. “We will defend ourselves. We will do it every day.”

The Donbas is Ukraine’s mostly Russian-speaking industrial heartland in the east, where Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces since 2014.

In the days before Mr Putin launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Moscow formally recognised the breakaway "people's republics" of Luhansk and Donetsk and ordered tanks into those regions.

In recent weeks, the Kremlin has said the capture of the Donbas is its main goal in the war.

Mr Putin’s failure to take Kyiv is regarded by some experts as a humiliating blow to his war effort.

Brandon Lewis, Britain’s Northern Ireland Secretary, on Tuesday said more weapons would be sent from the UK to help Ukrainians fighting in the Donbas.

“We’re seeing a further push, it seems, from Putin’s regime, so we will continue to do all we can to support Ukraine,” Mr Lewis told BBC Breakfast. “As the Prime Minister [Boris Johnson] said when he was in Kyiv with the [Ukrainian] president just a week or so ago, we will be sending out further defensive arms.”