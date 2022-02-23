Ukraine imposes midnight state of emergency for disputed regions

Ukraine is to impose a month-long state of emergency from Thursday as the country announced a mobilisation of reservists a day after Russia recognised two breakaway enclaves in the east.

In addition to the 30-day state of emergency, Ukrainian's government has announced compulsory military service for all men of fighting age. The announcements came as Ukraine's parliament, cabinet and foreign ministry websites went down. Government websites have experienced several outages in recent weeks, which Kiev has blamed on cyber attacks.

Read more Poland readies for 1 million Ukraine refugees

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has put Ukraine's more than 200,000 reservists on notice that they will receive a summons to return to their units.

According to the emergency draft, Ukraine could impose restrictions on the freedom of movement of conscripted reservists, impose curbs on the distribution of information and media and introduce personal document checks, according to a draft text on Wednesday.

Pro-Russian separatists have controlled parts of Donetsk and Luhansk since 2014. Russia recognised those regions as independent states and approved use of its troops abroad this week.

.

Orysia Lutsevych, a research fellow and manager of the Ukraine Forum in the Russia and Eurasia Programme at Chatham House, told a briefing in London that the events initiated by President Vladimir Putin had seen Ukrainians rally to the country's defence but that it faces challenges with regard to supplies.

“From my conversations with people in Ukraine there's a deficit in buying firearms,” she said. “Many people want to acquire them but the procedures and licensing for them have not been simplified and there's simply not enough available in the market so it tells you the mood.

“The citizens pretty much are ready for action.”

“Almost 23 per cent of Ukrainians are ready to join the armed forces. A lot are ready to volunteer. There will be resistance and it will not be a free ride for Putin,” she said.

The analyst said there was a palpable sense of a backlash against the Kremlin. “There is a massive switch of language on social media from Russian into Ukrainian,” she said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a joint news conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda after talks at the Mariinskyi Palace in Kiev. AP Photo

“We are united in believing that the future of European security is being decided right now, here in our home, in Ukraine,” Mr Zelenskyy said, during a joint media appearance with the visiting leaders of Poland and Lithuania.

“Ukraine needs security guarantees. Clear, specific and immediate,” Mr Zelenskyy added. “I believe that Russia must be among those countries giving clear security guarantees.”

Western capitals say Russia has amassed 150,000 troops in combat formations on Ukraine's borders with Russia, Belarus and Russian-occupied Crimea, and on warships in the Black Sea.

Ukraine also urged its approximately three million citizens living in Russia to leave and prepared to declare a national state of emergency.

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Security Service of Ukraine and Cabinet of Ministers websites have just been affected by network disruptions; the incident appears consistent with recent denials of service cyber attacks.