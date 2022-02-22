US announces Russia sanctions after Putin recognises breakaway Ukraine regions

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

The US said it will impose sanctions on Moscow on Tuesday, following an initially cautious response to President Vladimir Putin’s order for Russian troops to deploy in Donetsk and Luhansk, two Kremlin-backed separatist areas of Ukraine.

“We plan to announce new sanctions on Russia tomorrow in response to Moscow’s decisions and actions today. We are co-ordinating with allies and partners on that announcement,” a White House spokesperson said on Monday.

This came after President Joe Biden had already imposed limited sanctions on the two Russian-backed areas in eastern Ukraine’s Donbass region that were earlier recognised as independent by Mr Putin.

The US and other western allies are condemning Mr Putin’s move as a violation of pro-Western Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

People take part in a protest called 'Solidary with Ukraine' at the Freedom Square in Poznan, west-central Poland, on February 21. EPA

A senior US official had earlier declined to characterise whether Mr Putin’s order for Russian armed forces to conduct “peacekeeping” there counted as an actual invasion, which would trigger much wider and more severe western sanctions against Moscow.

“We are going to assess what Russia’s done,” the official told reporters, stressing that Russian forces have already been deployed covertly in the separatist areas for eight years.

“Russian troops moving into Donbass would not be a new step,” he said. “We’ll continue to pursue diplomacy until the tanks roll.”

The Kremlin has for weeks denied plans to attack Ukraine, while at the same time building up an enormous force of troops and heavy weaponry on three sides of the country.

In a speech accusing the West of turning Ukraine into an anti-Russian bastion, Mr Putin said he was granting recognition of independence to the self-declared Donetsk and Lugansk enclaves.

Mr Putin then tasked the Russian military with “peacekeeping” in the region, although no detail was given as to what this meant in terms of troop movements.

The US and its multiple western allies said a full Russian invasion of Ukraine would prompt crippling economic sanctions.

With his initially restrained response, Mr Biden signed an executive order to “prohibit new investment, trade, and financing by US persons to, from, or in the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

The order will “provide authority to impose sanctions on any person determined to operate in those areas of Ukraine,” Ms Psaki said, adding that the measures are separate from wider western sanctions ready to go “should Russia further invade Ukraine”.

The two self-proclaimed republics already have extremely limited dealings with US citizens.

US officials said heavy sanctions on Russia could be imposed at any time.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken slammed Russia’s recognition of the separatist areas as a sign Mr Putin had no interest in diplomacy.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 35 Russian President Vladimir Putin signs documents recognising two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent. AFP

Mr Blinken said recognising the territories’ independence “directly contradicts Russia’s claimed commitment to diplomacy, and is a clear attack on Ukraine’s sovereignty.”

On Friday, the deputy US national security advisor for international economics, Daleep Singh, said the full set of sanctions under preparation would turn Russia into an international “pariah”.

Following Mr Putin’s speech, the White House said Mr Biden talked by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for 35 minutes to “reaffirm” the US commitment to Ukrainian sovereignty. He also detailed the plan for sanctions.