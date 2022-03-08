Ukraine sceptical of Russia's plan to open humanitarian corridors on Tuesday

Russia says safe corridors to allow Ukrainian civilians to escape the war could open on Tuesday, evoking scepticism from Ukrainian leaders as previous efforts to establish evacuation routes crumbled over the weekend.

Russia’s chief negotiator said he expected the corridors to be in use on Tuesday.

The Russian UN ambassador forecast a potential ceasefire for the morning and appeared to suggest humanitarian paths leading away from Kyiv and other cities could allow people to go where they wanted, compared with previous proposals that offered only destinations in Russia or Belarus.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office said Moscow’s plans can be believed only if a safe evacuation begins.

With the attack well into its second week, demands for effective passageways have surged amid intensifying shelling by Russian forces.

The steady bombardments, including in some of Ukraine’s most populated regions, have yielded a humanitarian crisis of diminishing food, water and medical supplies.

Still, while the Russian troops have made significant advances in southern Ukraine, they have met resistance in some other regions.

Mr Zelenskky said Ukrainian forces were showing unprecedented courage.

“The problem is that for one soldier of Ukraine, we have 10 Russian soldiers, and for one Ukrainian tank, we have 50 Russian tanks,” Mr Zelenskyy told ABC News on Monday night.

But he noted the gap in strength was diminishing and even if Russian forces “come into all our cities,” they will be met with an insurgency.

Ukrainian soldiers and volunteers fortified the capital, Kyiv, with hundreds of checkpoints and barricades designed to thwart a takeover.

They built hundreds of checkpoints to protect the city of nearly four million, often using sandbags, stacked tyres and spiked cables.

Some barricades looked significant, with heavy concrete slabs and sandbags piled more than two storeys high, while others appeared more haphazard, with hundreds of books used to weigh down stacks of tyres.

Meanwhile, a steady rain of shells and rockets fell on other population centres, including the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, where the mayor reported heavy artillery fire.

“We can’t even gather up the bodies because the shelling from heavy weapons doesn’t stop day or night,” Mayor Anatol Fedoruk said. “Dogs are pulling apart the bodies on the city streets. It’s a nightmare.”

In one of the most desperate cities, the encircled southern port of Mariupol, an estimated 200,000 people - nearly half the population of 430,000 - were hoping to flee, and Red Cross officials waited to hear when a corridor would be established.

A top US official said multiple countries were discussing whether to provide the warplanes requested by Mr Zelenskyy.

#Ukraine 06/03.2022. Russians attack the Ukrainian military from behind the civilian population. On the footage, you can see the shelling by MRLS "Hrad" recorded by our drone. The shelling was carried out directly from a village. pic.twitter.com/bBzc5eRdY8 — feeling (@lionheartli) March 8, 2022

Mariupol was short on water, food and power, and cellphone networks are down. Stores have been looted as residents search for essential goods.

In Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, with 1.4 million people, heavy shelling slammed into apartment buildings.

“I think it struck the fourth floor under us,” Dmitry Sedorenko said from his Kharkiv hospital bed. “Immediately, everything started burning and falling apart.”

As the floor collapsed beneath him, he managed to crawl out, past the bodies of some of his neighbours.

In the small town of Horenka, where shelling reduced one area to ashes and shards of glass, rescuers and residents picked through the ruins as chickens pecked around them.

“What are they doing?” rescue worker Vasyl Oksak asked of the Russian attackers. “There were two little kids and two elderly people living here. Come in and see what they have done.”

In the south, Russian forces also continued their offensive in Mykolaiv, opening fire on the Black Sea shipbuilding centre of half a million people, according to Ukraine’s military.

Rescuers said they were putting out fires caused by rocket attacks in residential areas.

Efforts to set up safe passage for civilians over the weekend fell apart amid continued Russian shelling.

Before Monday’s talks began, Russia announced a new plan, saying civilians would be allowed to leave Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv and Sumy.

But many of the evacuation routes headed towards Russia or its ally Belarus, which has served as a launch pad for the invasion. Ukraine instead proposed eight routes allowing civilians to travel to western regions of the country where there is no shelling.

The UN humanitarian chief, undersecretary general Martin Griffiths, addressed the Security Council and urged safe passage for people to go “in the direction they choose”.

The battle for Mariupol is crucial because its capture could allow Moscow to establish a land corridor to Crimea, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014.

The fighting has sent energy prices surging worldwide and stocks plummeting, and threatens the food supply and livelihoods of people around the globe who rely on crops farmed in the fertile Black Sea region.

The UN human rights office reported 406 confirmed civilian deaths but said the real number is much higher.

The war has also sent 1.7 million people fleeing Ukraine.

On Monday, Moscow again announced a series of demands to stop the invasion, including that Ukraine recognise Crimea as part of Russia and recognise the eastern regions controlled by Moscow-supported separatist fighters as independent.

It also insisted Ukraine change its constitution to guarantee it won’t join international bodies like Nato and the EU. Ukraine has rejected those demands.

Mr Zelenskyy called for more punitive measures against Russia, including a global boycott of its oil exports, which are key to its economy.

“If (Russia) doesn’t want to abide by civilised rules, then they shouldn’t receive goods and services from civilisation,” he said.