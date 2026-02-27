Dubai Police seize motorbikes from teenagers caught on video performing stunts

Dubai Police have seized motorcycles from teenage riders after complaints about reckless and dangerous driving on public roads.

Authorities shared a video to highlight the problem, urging parents to ensure children stay safe while outdoors.

The video contains clips sent by residents, showing how the teenagers performed risky stunts in residential areas during Ramadan after iftar hours.

Maj Gen Saif Al Mazrouei, assistant commander-in-chief for operations affairs at Dubai Police, said the force received many reports from residents about the noise and traffic disruption caused by teenagers riding motorcycles and quad bikes.

“Such behaviour poses serious risks to the teenagers themselves and to others. They were causing disturbances to residents,” Maj Gen Al Mazrouei said on Friday.

“They don’t understand the dangers of not complying with safety rules. They can be run over or collide with vehicles or pedestrians.”

Messages poured in to Dubai Police from residents in Mirdif, Nad Al Shabba 4, Al Awir, Al Barsha South, Nahda, Mudon, Jumeirah Park, Springs, Meadows and Dubai Hills asking the force to find a solution.

“Please visit our community in Mudon. Streets are full of kids riding dirt and quad bikes. All underage,” a message sent to the force reads.

Maj Gen Al Mazrouei said police patrols spotted groups of teenagers riding the bikes.

“We stopped them for their safety, seized their bikes and summoned their parents for legal action,” he said.

“Parents should take responsibility and not allow their children driving such bikes in residential or public roads.”

In such cases, in the first instance parents usually sign a document pledging that they won’t let their children ride motorcycles on public roads.

Dubai Police urged community members to report such incidents through the “We Are All Police” service on 901 or via the “Police Eye” service on the Dubai Police app.