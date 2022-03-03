UN refugee chief Filippo Grandi: a million people have fled Ukraine since Russia's attack

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

The number of people who have fled Ukraine following Russia's offensive topped one million on Wednesday, UN’s refugee Filippo Grandi said on Twitter, as Russian forces kept up their bombardment of Ukraine's second-biggest city Kharkiv and laid siege to two strategic seaports.

The tally from the UN refugee agency released to AP amounts to more than two per cent of Ukraine’s population being forced out of the country in less than a week, the swiftest refugee exodus this century.

The mass evacuation could be seen in Kharkiv, where residents desperate to get away from falling shells and bombs crowded the city’s train station and tried to press onto trains, not always knowing where they were headed.

In the Hungarian town of Zahony on Wednesday, more than 200 Ukrainians with disabilities – residents of two care homes in Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv – disembarked into the cold wind on a train station platform after an arduous escape from the violence gripping Ukraine.

In just seven days we have witnessed the exodus of one million refugees from Ukraine to neighbouring countries.



For many millions more, inside Ukraine, it’s time for guns to fall silent, so that life-saving humanitarian assistance can be provided. — Filippo Grandi (@FilippoGrandi) March 2, 2022

The refugees, many of them children, have serious mental and physical disabilities, and were evacuated from their care facilities once the Russian assault on the capital intensified.

“It wasn’t safe to stay there, there were rockets, they were shooting at Kyiv,” said Larissa Leonidovna, the director of the Svyatoshinksy orphanage in Kyiv. “We spent more than an hour underground during a bombing.”

Russia’s intensifying attack on Ukraine has forced 1 million people to leave in what one UN official predicted could become Europe’s “biggest refugee crisis this century.”