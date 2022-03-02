Ukraine's Klitschko brothers in plea for more financial, military and medical support

Kyiv’s mayor Vitali Klitschko and his brother Wladimir, both former world heavyweight boxing champions, have appeared together calling for more support from allies to defend Ukraine against Russia.

Wladimir said there were “never enough” resources as the country’s infrastructure was partially crippled by shelling during a “terrible advance” over the past few days.

The mayor and his brother thanked governments that had provided international help but said basic supplies such as food and water were needed, as well as more weapons.

“It’s never enough," Wladimir told the BBC. "There’s huge demand because infrastructure is partially destroyed by the shelling that is happening all over the country in the different cities.

“It’s absolutely not enough and we definitely need support and help – financial support, military equipment support, medical support.”

Vitali told the broadcaster: “Everyone has to be involved. It’s war not against Ukraine, it’s war against civilians and it’s war against democracy.

“We need support – support from the whole world.”

He said Russian President Vladimir Putin was trying to rebuild the “Soviet or Russian Empire”, but the future of Ukraine should be as a modern democracy within the “European family”.

Wladimir welcomed the move by world football bodies Fifa and Uefa to suspend all Russian clubs from international competition, but said more could be done to cut communications with Russia entirely.

“You can just ban at least sporting teams — Fifa and the Uefa did it, Formula 1 did it — just to put pressure on Putin and his aggression and the war that he’s started in Ukraine,” he said.

“With all of this and much more to come, hopefully we can stop it sooner than later. Stop communication with Russia.”

Wladimir praised the efforts of Ukrainian civilians to defend the country against attack.

“I’m proud of our men and women that they’re ready to defend the country for their future, for the future of their children," he said. "It’s actually amazing to observe.”

The brothers were questioned about reports of non-Ukrainian nationals being treated unfairly at the border, which Wladimir dismissed as Russian propaganda.

He rejected allegations that people of Asian and African backgrounds had been blocked from escaping the country.

“I’m sorry, this question is probably wrongly asked because it’s impossible," Wladimir said. "We are in a free country and everyone can get in and get out."

“You better be careful because you know, propaganda works really well. It brainwashes you so well that all those children in the military uniform, Russian soldiers, and they say, ‘Oh, we’re defending you guys from Nazis’. Who are they?

“This is … complete nonsense and just brainwash with the propaganda. That actually works, it’s been done for a long time.”

Vitali interjected, saying: “We’re sorry we have right now to go. Great to talk to you and thank you for supporting Ukraine.

"Thank you for unity with Ukraine … and we need help from our friends.”