Formula One says it is 'impossible' to host race in Russia this season

Russian Grand Prix had been scheduled for September 25

Feb 25, 2022
Formula One has stated that it will not be possible to schedule a race in Russia under the prevailing circumstances.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has forced governing bodies of various sports to rework their plans for the year.

European football's governing body Uefa earlier decided to move the Champions League final from St Petersburg to Paris, while home games of Ukrainian and Russian club and national teams competing in Uefa competitions will be played at neutral venues "until further notice".

