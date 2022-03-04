Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine 'on fire' in attack, says spokesman

Russian troops are shelling Europe’s largest nuclear power station in Ukraine.

“We demand that they stop the heavy weapons fire,” Andriy Tuz, spokesman for the plant in Enerhodar, said in a video posted on Telegram.

Mr Tuz told Ukrainian TV that shells were falling directly on the Zaporizhzhia plant and had set fire to one of the facility’s six reactors.

That reactor is under renovation and not operating, but there is nuclear fuel inside, he said.

“There is a real threat of nuclear danger in the biggest atomic energy station in Europe.”

The plant accounts for about one quarter of Ukraine’s power generation.

A live-streamed security camera linked from the homepage of the nuclear power plant showed what appeared to be armoured vehicles rolling into the plant's parking lot and shining spotlights on the building where the camera was mounted.

There are then what appear to be bright muzzle flashes from vehicles and then nearly simultaneous explosions in the surrounding buildings. Smoke then rises and drifts across the frame.

The Russian military has bombarded cities in Ukraine with shells and missiles, forcing civilians to hide in basements, including in Chernobyl, the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster.

But Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba warned that a disaster at the Zaporizhzhia plant would be worse.

"Russians must immediately cease the fire, allow firefighters, establish a security zone," Mr Kuleba tweeted.

He wrote that the Russian forces were firing at the facility "from all sides".

Earlier, the International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed that the Russian military was battling outside the gates of the power plant.